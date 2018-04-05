Eat These Foods To Get Rid Of Anemia
Anemia is one of the most common disorders of the blood. Primarily, an iron deficiency leads to anemia.
Women are more prone to anemia than men
Anemia is one of the most common disorders of the blood. This disorder happens when your body fails to produce enough red blood cells and when the hemoglobin concentration in the blood goes low. Due to this deficiency, enough oxygen is not carried to the muscles and other tissues. This is the reason why people with anemia feel tired very quickly. Women are more prone to anemia than men, however, the reason for this is still not known. The causes for this condition are nutritional deficiencies. These include iron, vitamin B12, and folic acid deficiencies. Primarily, an iron deficiency leads to anemia.
Symptoms of anemia include the following:
- Lethargy
- Lack of energy
- Sensitivity to cold
- Shortness of breath
- Heartburn
- Swelling in arms and legs
- Vomiting
- Blood in stool
- Palpitations
Anemia can be treated with the help of a healthy diet. Consume foods rich in vitamin B12, iron and folic acid to treat this condition.
Here's a list of 7 foods which can help you get rid of anemia. Keep reading...
1. Seafood
Seafood has iron in abundance which makes it a superfood for anemic people. Shellfish like oysters and mussels and fatty fish like tuna and salmon could speed up the cell recovery. Seafood will not just cure anemia for you, it will also treat fatigue and dizziness.
2. Spinach
Iron, beta-carotene, calcium, vitamin B9 and C and fiber content in this green leafy vegetable makes spinach a superfood for anemic people. Only a cup of boiled spinach makes up for 20% of a woman's daily iron requirement. To make the most of its health benefits, include spinach in your daily diet. A bowl of green salad every day can be very helpful in keeping anemia at bay.
3. Beetroot
If you wish to consume a vegetable which has iron in abundance, then beetroot is your ideal choice. This vegetable is loaded with iron. It works by repairing and reactivating the red blood cells. Once activated, oxygen can easily be transferred to the muscles and other tissues of your body. Include beetroot in your daily diet. You can eat it raw in your salads or drink it in the form of juice.
4. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is a rich source of healthy fats, protein and iron. It can work well in treating anemia. To get the most of its health benefits, include peanut butter in your daily diet. Spread some peanut butter on your morning toast and eat it along with some fresh orange juice. You can also eat peanut butter as it is or add some of it to your food. And if you do not like its taste, just roast some peanuts, season them with some salt and eat a handful of them every day.
Antibacterial and antifungal properties of honey make it a superfood for your overall health. Honey is also a rich source of iron which makes it a must-have for anemic people. Iron, copper and magnesium in honey increase hemoglobin concentration in your blood, thereby treating anemia. Every morning, add a spoonful of honey to a glass of lukewarm water with some lemon juice and drink it on an empty stomach. This will help you fight anemia effectively.
6. Red meat
Red meats like lamb and beef are a rich source of iron and can be very beneficial for anemic people. The heme iron in red meats makes it a must-have for anemic people. Heart, kidneys and liver of these red meats are very high in terms of iron content. They are also very high in terms of vitamin B12.
7. Molasses
This one may come by surprise to you but even molasses are a rich source of iron. One tablespoon of molasses contains 3.2 grams of iron. You can add it to oatmeal, ice creams, baked goods or simply drizzle it over your meat.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.