Rujuta Diwekar Tells How To Eat Healthy And Stay Active While Watching IPL
Follow these tips suggested by Rujuta Diwekar in order to avoid feeling guilty because of binge eating or drinking after an IPL match.
- Avoid eating and drinking unhealthy while watching IPL
- Drink milk or protein shake if you are planning to watch the whole match
- You can have ajwain parantha with white butter around 7.30 pm during IPL
It is the fun season of Indian Premier League! For almost 10 years, IPL has been a constant source of entertainment for cricket enthusiasts all over the world. It is probably the only time when evening plans are sorted for at least a month or more. But why compromise health amidst enjoyment? Events like watching IPL are usually watched people in large groups, accompanied by snacks and beer. Most sports enthusiasts enjoy watching sports with their friends in this manner. But celebrity nutritionists Rujuta Diwekar suggests otherwise. On her Facebook page, where she regularly posts tips for people to live a healthier life, she recently shared a few tips on how to stay fit while watching IPL.
She begins her post by mentioning that while the players, owners and broadcasters are making so much money, why should us viewers get fat by eating and drinking unhealthy?
The first and foremost thing that Rujuta suggests for staying fit while watching daily IPL match on TV is to have mango and chapatti or ajwain parantha with white butter around 7.30 pm.
Around 9.30 to 10 pm, Rujuta says that people can opt for eating dahi khichdi or egg curry with rice, or dal or sambhar or fish with rice.
Apart from taking note of what to eat while watching, Rujuta also gives a bit of advice for physical activity while watching the matches. For this, she suggests standing up during the time of strategic time-outs and between innings. Try and move for at least 10 metres, towards your balcony or verandah. Stare in space while move. This step will allow your eyes and brain some time for relaxation.
Then, cricket enthusiasts always have moments where their inner cricketers feels like being the coach and make players learn better cricket. In tournaments like IPL, there are numerous "he should have played this shot like this" moments for viewers. In these moments, they should actually stand up and show what they mean and how a particular shot should have played.
She concludes her post by writing that if you are the kind of fans who watch the match till the last ball and after-match presentations, then you must drink milk; or milk and gulkand; or gulp protein shakes while watching the match.
Walking in between overs or taking short breaks of drinking water and going outside in the verandah will help you stay active during the match.
You can also try to stay active while watching IPL. This can be done by constantly standing or doing a few upper body stretching exercises in order to stay active while watching IPL.
Hence, watching IPL can be both fun and healthy. All you need to do is follow a few simple steps to make in order to avoid feeling guilty because of binge eating or drinking after a match.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.