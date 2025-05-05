Try These Ayurvedic Foods For A Cooler Summer
The Ministry of AYUSHrecommends seasonal diets aligned with Ayurvedic principles for better health and wellness during extreme weather conditions.
Try These Ayurvedic Foods For A Cooler Summer
As temperatures soar across India during summer, our bodies experience a natural increase in internal heat, often leading to dehydration, fatigue, indigestion, and skin issues. According to Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine, summer aggravates the Pitta dosha, the energy responsible for heat, metabolism, and transformation in the body. To maintain balance, Ayurveda recommends specific cooling foods that help pacify Pitta, hydrate the system, and keep you energised throughout the hot months. Backed by holistic wisdom and now supported by nutrition science, these foods can be easily included in your daily routine for a more refreshing and healthier summer.
Why Ayurvedic cooling foods matter in summer
Ayurveda believes food is medicine, and every season demands dietary adjustments. In summer, cooling and hydrating foods soothe the overheated body and prevent seasonal ailments. These foods balance your doshas, boost immunity, and improve digestion. The Ministry of AYUSH recommends seasonal diets aligned with Ayurvedic principles for better health and wellness during extreme weather conditions.
1. Coconut water
Naturally sweet and packed with electrolytes, coconut water is considered a “Pitta-pacifying” drink. It cools the body, prevents dehydration, and aids digestion. It's also rich in potassium and magnesium, making it perfect for summer hydration.
2. Amla (Indian gooseberry)
A powerhouse of Vitamin C, amla detoxifies the body and boosts immunity. Its cooling nature makes it effective in reducing body heat and improving skin health. Have it raw, as juice, or in the form of chyawanprash.
3. Buttermilk (Chaas)
Light, probiotic-rich, and cooling, buttermilk improves digestion and prevents bloating caused by heat. Seasoned with cumin and coriander, it enhances its detoxifying and soothing properties. Ayurveda recommends it as a daily post-lunch drink during summer.
4. Sabja seeds (basil seeds)
Sabja seeds, soaked in water, swell into a gel-like texture and are known to reduce body heat. Often used in sherbets and coolers, they aid digestion, reduce acidity, and act as natural body coolants.
5. Cucumber
Crisp, hydrating, and alkaline, cucumber is one of the best summer vegetables. Ayurveda classifies it as a cooling food that soothes the stomach, hydrates cells, and helps eliminate toxins. It's ideal as a salad or juice ingredient.
6. Mint leaves (Pudina)
Pudina is a classic cooling herb that stimulates digestion, clears nasal congestion, and brings down internal heat. It can be used in chutneys, buttermilk, or infused in water for an aromatic summer detox drink.
7. Watermelon
This juicy fruit is 90% water and rich in antioxidants like lycopene. It reduces inflammation, quenches thirst, and prevents heatstroke. Ayurveda encourages its consumption in moderation and on an empty stomach for best results.
8. Fennel seeds (Saunf)
Fennel seeds have a sweet, cooling effect on the body. A fennel infusion or simply chewing fennel seeds post meals can ease digestion, reduce acidity, and lower Pitta-related imbalances.
9. Gulkand (rose petal jam)
Made from fresh rose petals and sugar, Gulkand is a traditional Ayurvedic coolant. It cools the digestive tract, relieves acidity, and prevents mouth ulcers. One spoon daily can keep internal heat in check.
10. Lauki (bottle gourd)
Often overlooked, lauki is a hydrating vegetable with high water content and cooling qualities. It helps reduce high blood pressure and body heat. Consuming it as juice or lightly cooked curry is beneficial in summer.
Ayurveda offers a time-tested guide to adapt your diet seasonally for optimal health. These cooling foods are not just delicious but also therapeutic, helping you manage summer heat naturally. By incorporating them into your daily meals, you'll feel lighter, refreshed, and more balanced. Let your summer plate reflect ancient wisdom for modern wellness. Eat cool, stay cool.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.