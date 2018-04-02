Rujuta Diwekar's Weekly Workout Plan, Pre And Post Workout Foods And More
Rujuta Diwekar's weekly workout plan will help you introduce exercising in your daily routine.
Rujuta Diwekar's weekly workout plan can be effective for weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercising is important for your heart and brain
- Exercising helps in dealing with diabetes
- Yoga is an exercise which can be done daily
Exercising is something which requires a lot of motivation. To maintain your health and feel fit, it is important to take out at least an hour for exercising on regular basis. This also includes eating clean and healthy. A combination of eating clean and healthy along with regular exercising will ensure a healthy body and mind. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Facebook to share an interesting infographic, wherein she informs all about exercising, how to introduce exercising effectively in your routine.
Why exercising is important for weight loss
In her infographic, Rujuta mentions that they are beneficial for the brain, bones, heart and functioning of our hormones.
1. Exercising helps in preventing incidence of forgetfulness and diseases such as Alzheimer's and dementia. Exercising helps in fighting depression and improving neurogenesis in dentate gyrus - which is the learning centre of the brain.
2. Speaking of benefits of exercising on the bones, it helps in assimilating calcium in the body. This improves bone mineral density and prevents incidence of conditions like osteoporosis.
Also read: Am I obese due to hypothyroidism?
3. Exercising helps in strengthening muscles of the heart. It reduces resting heart rate and keeps blood pressure under control.
4. Exercising is beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. It improves insulin sensitivity and helps in dealing diabetes. It regulates growth hormone which helps us have better skin and hair. It also regulates production of cortisol hormone which helps in having a better quality of sleep in the night and improved alertness in the day.
Also read: Rujuta Diwekar Reveals The Most Healthy Drinks To Have In The Coming Summer
To avail these benefits of exercise, a proper workout regime should be followed. Rujuta mentions a few rules of exercising in the infographic:
1. There should be a gap of at least 2 days between 2 sessions of weight training.
Also read: Rujuta Diwekar's Golden Rules For A Cleaner, Healthier Kitchen
Rujuta goes on to give a weekly calendar for exercising. This calendar, she mentions, can be modified in accordance with your current exercise regime.
According to her weekly calendar, day 1 should include weight training followed by a cardio session on day 2. This cardio session can include easy running, swimming, cycling, dancing, etc.
Day 6 of your workout regime can include speed workout like sprints, jumping jacks, etc.
Stressing on the importance of recovery days, Rujuta suggests that day 7 of your workout should be active resting only.
Also read: Lose Weight With Rujuta Diwekar's 8 Meal Plan Options For All Kinds Of People
Eating right is important for effective results
As mentioned above, a combination of eating good and exercising well will ensure good health and an optimum level of fitness. According to Rujuta, eating right is important for your exercise to show maximum benefits.
After your workout, you should drink enough water to keep yourself properly hydrated. A fruit like banana after a workout can help in replenishing your glycogen stores.
Body muscles need a repair process after you exercise. A whey protein shake can be helpful in this case.
Also, your post workout meal should include lots of antioxidants for effective recovery. Foods rich in Vitamin E, C, zinc and Selenium can be helpful.
Top foods which can improve exercise performance
According to Rujuata, rice, tubers, aliv (garden cress seeds), whey protein and coconut can help in improving the performance of your exercise.
1. Eating hand pounded rice can help in keeping your gut strong. Rice is a good source of branch chain amino acid (BCAA) and is easy to digest. People should opt for local rice which is single polished. Rice is good prebiotic food as well.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Tubers like sabut dana, sweet potato and arbi are rich in fibre. Rujuta mentions that they are more beneficial for women. They help in maintaining a balance of hormones in the body and bring a glow to the skin. Tubers are also rich in vitamins and minerals.
3. Aliv or green cress seeds are the Indian super foods which are rich in iron and folic acid.
4. Whey proteins are essential since they contain the right ratio of essential and non-essential amino acids. They help in speeding up your recovery after a workout and are helpful for older adults who exercise regularly. Whey proteins are also easy on the stomach.
5. Coconuts can be consumed tender, ripe, dry and with water. They help in burning fat and make for a wholesome meal. Eating coconuts gives a boost to immunity and regulates blood pressure.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.