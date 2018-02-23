ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's Why These Celebrities Have Adopted A Vegan Lifestyle: Know The Health Benefits

Here's Why These Celebrities Have Adopted A Vegan Lifestyle: Know The Health Benefits

Veganism has been adopted by many celebrities because of the numerous health benefits that the diet provides, and for the concerns of animal rights.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 23, 2018 03:34 IST
3-Min Read
Here

Veganism is a lifestyle choice

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vegan diet is rich in nutrients
  2. People opt for vegan diet because it involves clean eating
  3. Veganism promotes animal welfare

Vegan diet is one in which you have to abstain from all sources of foods extracted from animals. These include meat, dairy, eggs and honey. Also, veganism involves abstaining from products which are extracted from animals, such as leather and fur. Over the years, animal rights activists and social workers have spread a lot of awareness about veganism as part of animal protection. This has made many people come forward in support of the practice. Moreover, veganism has been adopted by many celebrities also because of the numerous health benefits that the diet provides.

vegan

Photo Credit: iStock

Let's take a look at those Bollywood celebs who opted for veganism and loved it!

RELATED STORIES

'These Lifestyle Habits Are The Top Reasons You Can Get Cancer'

'Planning To Go Vegan? Beware, It Might Bring Some Serious Changes In Your Body'


Also read: Celebrities Move From Skinny To Curvy: 6 Exercises To Get The Same Curvy Body

Jacqueline Fernandez

The very gorgeous and scintillating Jacqueline is a vegan and seems to be so proud to be one! The actress was even awarded 'Woman of the Year' by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). She swears by eating clean and healthy and flaunts a dreamy figure. Those who follow her on Instagram will be familiar with her jaw-dropping flexibility and fitness levels.
 

jacqueline is a vegan

Photo Credit: Instagram

Aamir Khan

Inspired his wife Kiran Rao, Aamir adopted veganism and took his step forward against animal cruelty. The actor, who has often surprised fans with drastic physical transformations for various roles, has happily quit dairy products like milk, ghee and dairy sweets.
aamir khan ndtv

Photo Credit: NDTV

Also read: Planning To Go Vegan? Beware, It Might Bring Some Serious Changes In Your Body​

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut switched to veganism after she began to notice changes in her body by quitting dairy. The natural glow on her face is a testimony to her clean and healthy eating, and we can't help but get inspired.

kangana ranaut koffee with karan


Sonam Kapoor

The Neerja actress was extremely fond of non-vegetarian food, until she began with her weight loss expedition and resorted to vegetarianism. As time passed, dairy products didn't suit her and it has been many years since the actress is living vegan lifestyle.
sonam kapoor cornrow saree

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is quite outspoken about her views against animal cruelty. The actress - who is also known for her tremendous transformation from fat to fit as she entered Bollywood - adopted a vegetarian diet to implement her beliefs in a better way. She eventually turned into a vegan as it boosted her metabolism and also triggered her weight loss process.

sonakshi


Esha Gupta

It was back in 2013 that Esha took to veganism after realising the impact of having a lifestyle which involves animal cruelty. The actress enjoys her plant-based lifestyle and seems to swear by it for a really long time.

esha gupta is vegan

Photo Credit: Instagram

Also read: If You Are A Vegetarian, This Ones For You: Myths Debunked​

Health benefits of vegan diet

Nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta says that veganism is a choice that people make. "This is because all the foods which are a part of a vegan diet are very rich in nutrients. Be it grains or vegetables or fruits. These foods are the sources of maximum of our nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, fibre and anitoxidants. The fat that you get from nuts and seeds is natural and healthy fat. It is actually a very wholesome diet with all the good things in it. You don't get too much fat or cholesterol. People are moving towards vegan diet because it's a cleaner diet," says Dr Rupali.

But weight loss with veganism isn't something which can assure weight loss. "Some people tend to go overboard with the oil they consume or the sugar content. That is how you can make even vegan food unhealthy," she clarifies.

(Dr Rupali Dutta is a clinical nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored by
HDFC ERGO

Participate to win a free Health Check-Up

 

HOME REMEDIES

10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Kalonji (Nigella Seeds)
10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Kalonji (Nigella Seeds)

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Eating Disorders, Figure Skating's 'Dirty Little Secret'

Here's How Social Media Experiences Of Teens Affect Their Real Lives

Why Some Yogis Get Wrist Pain And What To Do About It

This Cancer Therapy Works In 75% Patients

Here's How A Low-Fat Diet Is Just As Effective For Weight Loss As A Low-Carb Diet

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------