Here's Why These Celebrities Have Adopted A Vegan Lifestyle: Know The Health Benefits
Veganism has been adopted by many celebrities because of the numerous health benefits that the diet provides, and for the concerns of animal rights.
Veganism is a lifestyle choice
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vegan diet is rich in nutrients
- People opt for vegan diet because it involves clean eating
- Veganism promotes animal welfare
Vegan diet is one in which you have to abstain from all sources of foods extracted from animals. These include meat, dairy, eggs and honey. Also, veganism involves abstaining from products which are extracted from animals, such as leather and fur. Over the years, animal rights activists and social workers have spread a lot of awareness about veganism as part of animal protection. This has made many people come forward in support of the practice. Moreover, veganism has been adopted by many celebrities also because of the numerous health benefits that the diet provides.
Photo Credit: iStock
Let's take a look at those Bollywood celebs who opted for veganism and loved it!
Also read: Celebrities Move From Skinny To Curvy: 6 Exercises To Get The Same Curvy Body
Jacqueline Fernandez
The very gorgeous and scintillating Jacqueline is a vegan and seems to be so proud to be one! The actress was even awarded 'Woman of the Year' by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). She swears by eating clean and healthy and flaunts a dreamy figure. Those who follow her on Instagram will be familiar with her jaw-dropping flexibility and fitness levels.
Aamir Khan
Inspired his wife Kiran Rao, Aamir adopted veganism and took his step forward against animal cruelty. The actor, who has often surprised fans with drastic physical transformations for various roles, has happily quit dairy products like milk, ghee and dairy sweets.
Photo Credit: NDTV
Also read: Planning To Go Vegan? Beware, It Might Bring Some Serious Changes In Your Body
Kangana Ranaut
The Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut switched to veganism after she began to notice changes in her body by quitting dairy. The natural glow on her face is a testimony to her clean and healthy eating, and we can't help but get inspired.
Sonam Kapoor
The Neerja actress was extremely fond of non-vegetarian food, until she began with her weight loss expedition and resorted to vegetarianism. As time passed, dairy products didn't suit her and it has been many years since the actress is living vegan lifestyle.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha is quite outspoken about her views against animal cruelty. The actress - who is also known for her tremendous transformation from fat to fit as she entered Bollywood - adopted a vegetarian diet to implement her beliefs in a better way. She eventually turned into a vegan as it boosted her metabolism and also triggered her weight loss process.
Esha Gupta
It was back in 2013 that Esha took to veganism after realising the impact of having a lifestyle which involves animal cruelty. The actress enjoys her plant-based lifestyle and seems to swear by it for a really long time.
Health benefits of vegan diet
Nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta says that veganism is a choice that people make. "This is because all the foods which are a part of a vegan diet are very rich in nutrients. Be it grains or vegetables or fruits. These foods are the sources of maximum of our nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, fibre and anitoxidants. The fat that you get from nuts and seeds is natural and healthy fat. It is actually a very wholesome diet with all the good things in it. You don't get too much fat or cholesterol. People are moving towards vegan diet because it's a cleaner diet," says Dr Rupali.
But weight loss with veganism isn't something which can assure weight loss. "Some people tend to go overboard with the oil they consume or the sugar content. That is how you can make even vegan food unhealthy," she clarifies.
(Dr Rupali Dutta is a clinical nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.