Unlock1: Here's An Expert-Recommended Lifestyle Plan You Can Follow
Unlock1: Have your meals at the same time every day and fix a wake up and bed time. Try to have early dinners. Read here to know other lifestyle tips for you to follow.
Unlock1: Minimise use of gadgets before bedtime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wake up before or with sunrise
- Eat only after sunrise
- Consume most calories of the day during morning and lunch time
Unlock1 health tips: Following a healthy lifestyle and routine during lockdown could have been a tad bit difficult. But despite all its cons and downsides, we all know that there hasn't been a better time to improve diet, lifestyle and lose weight. The lockdown has now been lifted in some states, with many people returning to their jobs. With the number of coronavirus cases rising sharply, taking precautions like wearing a mask, washing and sanitising etc is of crucial importance.
At the same time, it is important to take care of your diet, health and fitness, all of which are needed to prepare your body to fight the virus or any other disease or infection.
Unlock1: Here's a lifestyle plan by Luke Coutinho that you can follow to keep yourself fit and healthy
1. Wake up before or with sunrise: Keep your phone off for at least one to two hours after waking up. In this time, do meditation, breathing exercise, pray and other morning rituals.
2. Step outside or look outside your window. Connect with natural light after you wake up.
3. Eat only after sunrise: Try to eat all your meals at the same time every day.
4. Consume most calories of the day during morning and lunch time. This is the time when you utilise most of the calories consumed.
5. Take an afternoon nap of not more than 30 minutes.
6. Have and early dinner. Try to make your dinner as close to sunset as possible.
7. Exercise every day. Fix a time for exercise and don't postpone. Exercise at the same time every day.
8. Set a sleep and wake up time and follow it with discipline. Avoid use of gadgets at least an hour or two before bedtime.
According to Coutinho, following a lifestyle like this can help you automatically fast for a period of 12 hours or more. It can help you follow intermittent fasting, which has been found to be an effective way of losing weight, regulating sleep cycle and improving immunity.
Stay safe everyone!
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
