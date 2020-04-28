Lockdown Stress: Finding It Difficult To Sleep At Night? Here Are 5 Tips That Can Help
How to sleep well: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends having a cup of turmeric milk at bed time. It can help you sleep well and can also give a boost to your immunity. Medicinal properties of turmeric can help in boosting immune system.
Reduced physical activity may be affecting sleep quality at night
HIGHLIGHTS
- Limit alcohol intake to improve sleep quality
- Be regular at exercise
- Fix a bed time and wake up time and follow it with discipline
COVID-19, lockdown and the fear of catching this deadly infection or losing a loved one because of it may be causing stress and anxiety. It has been more than a month that people have been locked down at home. Change in schedule and daily routine and reduction in daily physical activity may be making it difficult for you to get proper sleep. Lack of sleep can cause weight gain, tiredness, fatigue, increased cravings and low immunity. In this article, we are going to talk about a few tips that can help you sleep well at night.
COVID-19 stress: Tips to improve your sleep quality
1. Turmeric milk at bed time
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends having a cup of turmeric milk at bed time. It can help you sleep well and can also give a boost to your immunity. Medicinal properties of turmeric can help in boosting immune system.
2. Exercise regularly
Exercise results in release of endorphins or happiness hormones. What's more is that exerts your body and provides you a sense of accomplishment. Even half an hour to 45 minutes of daily exercise can help in improving your sleep.
3. Limit screen time, especially before bed time
Diwekar recommends that you should stop using phone, TV, tablet or any other gadget at least an hour before bed time. You can opt for reading a book or listening to some good music for going to sleep.
4. Stay away from negative media
Be diligent in how many times you watch the news. Keep a check on how many times you check your phone for news updates. Avoid reading or watching news before bedtime as it may increase your anxiety.
5. Have a fixed wake up and bed time
This is one effective way to regularise your sleep routine. Fix a wake up and bed time and follow it with discipline. Do not delay or postpone it. It will help in organising your routine and restoring good sleep. Avoid taking long naps in the afternoon.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
