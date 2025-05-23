Weight Training Exercises To Help Burn Arm Fat
Whether you're a beginner or looking to refresh your routine, incorporating certain weight training exercises can help. Here are some expert-approved moves to help you burn arm fat and build lean muscle efficiently.
Weight Training Exercises To Help Burn Arm Fat
Arm fat can be a common concern, especially among those seeking toned and sculpted upper arms. While spot reduction is a myth, weight training can effectively tone your arms and reduce overall fat through increased muscle mass and improved metabolism. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), resistance training not only burns calories but also enhances strength and definition in specific areas, including your arms. Whether you're a beginner or looking to refresh your routine, incorporating certain weight training exercises can help. Here are some expert-approved moves to help you burn arm fat and build lean muscle efficiently.
How weight training helps reduce arm fat
Weight training builds lean muscle tissue, which in turn boosts resting metabolism, meaning your body burns more calories, even at rest. When combined with a balanced diet and cardio, strength training becomes a powerful ally in reducing fat and improving arm shape.
1. Bicep curls
This classic exercise targets the front of the upper arms and helps build strength and size in your biceps. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand
b. Keep elbows close to your torso
c. Curl the weights toward your shoulders while keeping upper arms stationary
d. Slowly lower them down
e. 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions
2. Tricep dips
Triceps are often the area where arm fat accumulates. This bodyweight exercise tightens and tones the back of your arms. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Sit on the edge of a bench or chair with hands next to hips
b. Slide forward and lower your body by bending elbows
c. Push yourself back up without locking the elbows
d. 3 sets of 10-12 reps
3. Overhead tricep extensions
This move isolates the triceps and helps reduce sagging fat in the back of the arms. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Hold a dumbbell with both hands and raise it overhead
b. Keep elbows close to your ears and lower the weight behind your head
c. Extend arms back to the top
d. 3 sets of 10-12 reps
4. Lateral raises
Great for toning shoulders and upper arms, this exercise also improves posture and shoulder definition. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Stand with dumbbells at your sides
b. With a slight bend in elbows, lift arms out to the side until shoulder level
c. Lower back down slowly
d. 3 sets of 12-15 reps
5. Push-ups
Push-ups are a compound move that engage your arms, chest, and core simultaneously. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Get into a plank position
b. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor
c. Push back up while keeping your elbows close to your sides
d. 3 sets of 10-15 reps (knees down for beginners)
6. Hammer curls
A variation of bicep curls that targets both the biceps and forearms, helping with overall arm strength and definition. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Stand holding dumbbells with palms facing your body
b. Curl weights while maintaining wrist position
c. Slowly return to start
d. 3 sets of 12-15 reps
7. Front raises
This move targets the front deltoids and helps tone the upper arm. Below are mentioned steps to perform the exercise safely.
a. Hold weights in front of thighs
b. Raise arms to shoulder level, palms facing down
c. Lower slowly with control
d. 3 sets of 10-12 reps
Burning arm fat takes time, consistency, and a holistic approach. Combining these weight training exercises with cardiovascular workouts and a clean, protein-rich diet can lead to visible toning and fat loss. As recommended by fitness experts and organisations like the ACE, a structured resistance program will not only sculpt your arms but also enhance your overall health and strength.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.