#TuesdayThoughts By Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Stretch More And Stress Less; Here's Why
#TuesdayThoughts: Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressing her #TuesdayThoughts in her recent Instagram post, mentions the importance of stretching for the overall health of the body.
Stretching exercises help increase muscle flexibility, joint range of motion and preventing injuries.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stretching is a popular exercise that offers numerous health benefits
- Stretching promotes blood flow and nutrients to your muscles
- Stress can contract your muscles making you feel uneasy and tensed
The week has just begun and you are already exhausted! Day to day worries are making you feel low! You don't feel like going to work or gym! Well! Popular Bollywood celebrity, entrepreneur and a fitness freak is here to lift up your mood. Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram account is flooded with fitness inspiration for you to get moving and hit the gym. Her fitness videos, healthy diet, workout sessions all are a proof of the efforts the actress puts into her fitness routine. Shilpa Shetty Kundra expressing her #TuesdayThoughts in her recent Instagram post, mentions the importance of stretching for the overall health of the body. Her post said, "Stress tightens muscles and a good stretch relaxes them and increases circulation. So, lighten your mood... be aware. Stress less and Stretch More"
Let us have a look at the many benefits of stretching:
Stretching is a popular exercise regimen that offers numerous health benefits. Stretching exercises help increase muscle flexibility, joint range of motion and prevents injuries. They are an important part of your exercise regime. They help warm the body prior to any exercise, decrease the risk of injury and prevent you from muscle soreness.
Performing stretching exercises on regular basis can help keep your muscles from getting tight. Flexible muscles can help you with daily tasks. Tasks such as lifting packages, bending down to tie your shoes or hurrying to catch a bus or playing any sport becomes easier and less tiring.
Stretching promotes blood flow and nutrients to your muscles and cartilages. This will also help get rid of byproducts in the muscle tissue. Improved blood circulation can also shorten the recovery time if you have any muscle injury.
Stretching loosens your muscles, relieves muscle fatigue and increases blood circulation. The longer you exercise the more tired you feel. With stretching, you can delay the onset of muscle fatigue by ensuring oxygen is efficiently flowing through your blood, thereby increasing your endurance and power.
Stress can contract your muscles making you feel uneasy and tensed. Managing stress levels is important as it can have a negative impact on mind as well as your body. Stretching exercises have powerful stress-busting abilities. Stretching soon after you wake up can give a kick start to your day. On the other hand, stretching right before going to bed can give you a comfortable sleeping experience. Stretching loosens the tight muscles which relaxes your muscles and increase the blood flow.
Further stressing on the importance of stretching, Shilpa Shetty's trainer Vinod Channa says, stretching means increasing pain caring capacity till certain extend of the individual. It increases performance in weight training or any cardio workout or sports. Dynamic stretching like rotation and ticking can be performed before any sport or strenuous exercise. On the other hand, static stretching should be done after exercise which helps in conditioning the body, avoids injuries and muscle wear and tear.
Shilpa Shetty lives a balanced and an active life. (Have a look at her Instagram account) Keep inspiring us!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
