Combination Of These Stretching Yoga Poses Can Help In Getting Rid Of Knee And Ankle Pain: Watch Video
Yoga and stretching poses for knee pain: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a video featuring yoga teacher Kobad Variava, where he shares some effective yoga and stretching exercises which can help in reducing knee and ankle pain.
These stretching yoga poses can help reducing knee pain in people over 65 years of age
Getting rid of knee pain can be difficult. You need to be totally on point in terms of eating the right food and doing the right exercises for reducing knee pain, regularly. Apart from exercises, there are some yoga poses which can be helpful in getting rid of knee pain. The idea is to twist, turn and stretch your body which help in strengthening of knees and legs in order to minimise knee pain. In order to show some effective yoga poses and stretching exercises for knee pain, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video featuring yoga teacher Kobad Variava. These yoga poses can help in improving knee health by making legs stronger and improving balance, stability and coordination.
Watch the video below to see some which yoga poses and stretching exercises can help in getting rid of knee pain, ankle pain and injuries caused because of a sedentary lifestyle or overuse of muscles. This is especially helpful for people in above 60 or 65 years of age.
Over your yoga mat you need to put two blankets, one over the other. The one on top should be folded in a way as illustrated in the video. You need to sit on your knees and palms. Your knees should be a little ahead of the folded blanket, so as to rest your ankles on the folded part. You need to put 1 rolled mat in between your legs, and another (preferably rolled widely - as in the video) in between your ankles. Sit back up straight and try doing a namaskar at your back. You can take the help of your instructor and stretch your arms wide at the back.
Then, stretch your arms upwards towards the ceiling, with hands folded against each other. Feel the stretch in your back as you stretch your arms upwards. You need to sit in the same position while doing all the stretching exercises. Do alternate hand stretching at your back.
Take a chair and put it in front of you. Move a little ahead and rest your forehead on the chair as illustrated in the video. You feel the stretch in your legs in this pose. Slowly stretch your arms as shown.
The next stretch is such that you need to push yourself backwards and rest on a chair. Try widening your shoulders and rest your head on two bricks (watch video).
All the stretches should be done under the supervision of an experience professional in order to prevent injuries.
