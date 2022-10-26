Home »  Living Healthy »  Festive Season: How To Boost Motivation To Workout Through Festivities

Festive Season: How To Boost Motivation To Workout Through Festivities

Working Out: In this article, we list ways in which you can ensure you stay motivated to workout through the festivities.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 26, 2022 01:47 IST
As the festive season has commenced, so has overindulging and lack of routine. Regular parties and celebrations can divert your mind and stop you from following a workout routine. People with an all-or-nothing mindset may suffer the most during the festive season.

It can be tough to motivate yourself to work out. However, certain tips and tricks can help you stay motivated and on track to managing your weight through the rest of the year. In this article, we list ways in which you can ensure you stay motivated to workout through the festivities.

Follow these tips to ensure a proper workout routine this festive season:



1. Set realistic goals

Start with small targets, then move on to more extensive objectives. Make sure that your objectives are manageable and practical. If your objectives are too high, it is easy to lose motivation and give up. For example, focus on weight management instead of weight loss during the festive season.

2. Find a companion

Having a friend wait for you makes working out much easier. Swap the much and bar plans and go to a yoga class or hiking instead. Finding a workout partner also enhances the quantity of activity you get, according to studies.

3. Find fun workout ideas

Working out should offer you more energy and help you forget about the day. You can stay motivated more consistently by choosing hobbies and activities that you like and look forward to. Try cycling, swimming, dancing, or any other physical activity that might sound fun.

4. Record your daily progress

You might also discover that keeping an activity journal is beneficial. Keep a log of your activities, duration, and post-exercise thoughts for each session. You may strive toward your objectives and be reminded that you are progressing by keeping track of your efforts and progress.

5. Move the body whenever possible

You could get some exercise during the day. Rather than using the elevator, use the steps, or park farther away from your office. During a break at work, go for a stroll. If you are working from home, get up and move about during breaks.

6. It's okay to skip a day

Take a day or two off if you're too busy to exercise or just don't feel like it. If you require a break, be kind to yourself. The most crucial thing is to quickly resume your original course of action. Get going now that your energy has returned. Every time you see a decline in motivation, go over these suggestions.

7. Download a fitness app

Numerous fitness apps provide exercises like pilates and yoga as well as weight routines and high-intensity interval training. Select an app and set up regular routines that concentrate on various fitness objectives. You can use certain apps to track your calorie and water intake.

8. Add foods instead of subtracting

Instead of eliminating anything you believe to be unhealthy, concentrate on including foods like fruits and vegetables that may be lacking in your diet. Adding healthy foods to your diet can help fill you up faster and reduces the chances of overindulging in unhealthy foods.

Keep these tips in mind if you want to keep your workout routine in check.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

