Trying To Lose Weight? Beat Hunger Pangs With These Low-Sugar Snacks

Eliminating sugar from diet can help in effective weight loss. You might feel hungry between the meals. Here are some healthy snacks you must try.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Oct 22, 2020 06:41 IST
2-Min Read
Trying To Lose Weight? Beat Hunger Pangs With These Low-Sugar Snacks

Consumption of too much sugar can lead to weight gain

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You need to burn more calories than you consume for weight loss
  2. A well-balanced diet can help maintain healthy weight
  3. Add fibre rich foods to your diet when trying to lose weight

Do you crave sugar quite often? Many are addicted to sweets and also snack these quite often. But those who are trying to lose weight need to restrict their sugar consumption. Too much sugar in your diet is harmful to your health in several ways. It can lead to weight gain as well as put you at a higher risk of several chronic conditions. Therefore, it is advised to consume sugar in moderation. Many consume sugar while snacking. Sugar is also hidden in several foods and drinks. If you are trying to lose weight, here are some snacks you can try to beat hunger pangs with less sugar.

Low-sugar snacks you must try


1. Popcorn

Popcorn is weight loss friendly as it contains very few calories. You can choose popcorn as a healthy snack but not add some extra topping. It is also diabetic-friendly as it contains a good amount of fibre.

Also read: Quick Weight Loss And Other Reasons Why You Should Eat A Healthy Breakfast

2. Hard-boiled egg

An egg can be enjoyed in several ways. Boiled-egg has very few calories and is loaded with nutrients. It is also a great source of protein and can keep you full for longer. Eggs can help in weight loss and reduce hunger pangs effectively.

fd1d2jig

Hard-boiled eggs can keep you full for longer and help in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Fruits

Eating fruits can help you curb sugar cravings without worrying about your weight. Most fruits are loaded with fibre. These are also rich in nutrients. It is often advised to consume a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits every day.

Also read: 6 Most Effective Snacks for Weight Loss

4. Chia pudding

Chia seeds contain protein, fibre and several vitamins and minerals. Chia seed pudding can help you beat hunger pangs. You can prepare chia seed pudding at home in some simple steps.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Healthy Snacking Ideas That Can Ensure Optimum Nutrition As Well

5. Protein bars


Many consume protein bars post-workout. You can also choose as a snack which contains less sugar. Prepare protein bars at home with less or no sugar. These will assist in weight loss too.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

