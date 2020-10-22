Trying To Lose Weight? Beat Hunger Pangs With These Low-Sugar Snacks
Eliminating sugar from diet can help in effective weight loss. You might feel hungry between the meals. Here are some healthy snacks you must try.
Consumption of too much sugar can lead to weight gain
HIGHLIGHTS
- You need to burn more calories than you consume for weight loss
- A well-balanced diet can help maintain healthy weight
- Add fibre rich foods to your diet when trying to lose weight
Do you crave sugar quite often? Many are addicted to sweets and also snack these quite often. But those who are trying to lose weight need to restrict their sugar consumption. Too much sugar in your diet is harmful to your health in several ways. It can lead to weight gain as well as put you at a higher risk of several chronic conditions. Therefore, it is advised to consume sugar in moderation. Many consume sugar while snacking. Sugar is also hidden in several foods and drinks. If you are trying to lose weight, here are some snacks you can try to beat hunger pangs with less sugar.
Low-sugar snacks you must try
1. Popcorn
Popcorn is weight loss friendly as it contains very few calories. You can choose popcorn as a healthy snack but not add some extra topping. It is also diabetic-friendly as it contains a good amount of fibre.
2. Hard-boiled egg
An egg can be enjoyed in several ways. Boiled-egg has very few calories and is loaded with nutrients. It is also a great source of protein and can keep you full for longer. Eggs can help in weight loss and reduce hunger pangs effectively.
3. Fruits
Eating fruits can help you curb sugar cravings without worrying about your weight. Most fruits are loaded with fibre. These are also rich in nutrients. It is often advised to consume a bowl of fresh seasonal fruits every day.
4. Chia pudding
Chia seeds contain protein, fibre and several vitamins and minerals. Chia seed pudding can help you beat hunger pangs. You can prepare chia seed pudding at home in some simple steps.
5. Protein bars
Many consume protein bars post-workout. You can also choose as a snack which contains less sugar. Prepare protein bars at home with less or no sugar. These will assist in weight loss too.
