Weight Loss: Snacking Too Often? Try These Healthy And Low-Calories Snacks To Reduce Hunger Pangs

Weight Loss: Snacking Too Often? Try These Healthy And Low-Calories Snacks To Reduce Hunger Pangs

Are you trying to lose weight? You need to choose the healthiest snacks with limited calories. Here are few snacking options you can choose for effective weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 25, 2020 04:04 IST
2-Min Read
Weight Loss: Snacking Too Often? Try These Healthy And Low-Calories Snacks To Reduce Hunger Pangs

Try these snacks to fight hunger pangs for effective weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You should consume low calorie snacks for effective weight loss
  2. Add healthy snacks to your weight loss diet
  3. Nuts are loaded with nutrients

The gap between meals can make you consume unnecessary calories. It is the time when you are more likely to consume unhealthy calories. If you are trying to lose weight you need to keep a track of your calorie consumption. Snacking can add some unwanted calories to your diet which can make it hard for you to lose weight effectively. To fill the gap between the meals you should choose healthy snacks with limited calories. Healthy snacks will help you receive nutrients as well as help you fight hunger pangs. Here are some healthy snacks with fewer calories which can be a part of your weight loss diet.


Weight loss diet: Low-calorie snacks

1. Boiled egg

An egg is an excellent source of protein. A hard-boiled egg contains just 78 calories. It is also filling which can keep you full for longer. You can also sprinkle your favourite spices on it. An egg is also loaded with other nutrients which makes it an appropriate healthy low-calorie snack.

rg3vffr8

A boiled egg is a great source of protein with minimum calories
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is also a healthy choice that contains fewer calories. It can be a perfect snack. You can make it healthier by adding fruits, nuts or dried fruits to it. Yogurt is a refreshing choice loaded with nutrients. You should choose low-fat yogurt with added flavour and sugar.

Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories

3. Trail mixture

Nuts, seeds and dried fruits are extremely healthy. You can combine your favourites and create a healthy mixture. Nuts are loaded with nutrients that can keep hunger pangs at bay. You just need to be careful about the portion size to avoid unnecessary calories.

5k4t2oko

Nuts and seeds are loaded with nutrients
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Protein bars

Protein has gained huge attention when it comes to weight loss. Protein keeps you full for longer, improves metabolism and makes you consume fewer calories. You can prepare protein bars at home with the finest ingredients. Consume these as a snack to fight hunger pangs.

Also read: Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home

5. Chia pudding

Chia seeds are also popular for weight loss. These seeds are rich in fibre and protein. Consumption of chia seeds can provide you a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories. Even celebs like Alia Bhatt prefer chia pudding as a healthy snacking option.

Also read: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



