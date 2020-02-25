Weight Loss: Snacking Too Often? Try These Healthy And Low-Calories Snacks To Reduce Hunger Pangs
Are you trying to lose weight? You need to choose the healthiest snacks with limited calories. Here are few snacking options you can choose for effective weight loss.
Try these snacks to fight hunger pangs for effective weight loss
The gap between meals can make you consume unnecessary calories. It is the time when you are more likely to consume unhealthy calories. If you are trying to lose weight you need to keep a track of your calorie consumption. Snacking can add some unwanted calories to your diet which can make it hard for you to lose weight effectively. To fill the gap between the meals you should choose healthy snacks with limited calories. Healthy snacks will help you receive nutrients as well as help you fight hunger pangs. Here are some healthy snacks with fewer calories which can be a part of your weight loss diet.
Weight loss diet: Low-calorie snacks
1. Boiled egg
An egg is an excellent source of protein. A hard-boiled egg contains just 78 calories. It is also filling which can keep you full for longer. You can also sprinkle your favourite spices on it. An egg is also loaded with other nutrients which makes it an appropriate healthy low-calorie snack.
2. Yogurt
Yogurt is also a healthy choice that contains fewer calories. It can be a perfect snack. You can make it healthier by adding fruits, nuts or dried fruits to it. Yogurt is a refreshing choice loaded with nutrients. You should choose low-fat yogurt with added flavour and sugar.
3. Trail mixture
Nuts, seeds and dried fruits are extremely healthy. You can combine your favourites and create a healthy mixture. Nuts are loaded with nutrients that can keep hunger pangs at bay. You just need to be careful about the portion size to avoid unnecessary calories.
4. Protein bars
Protein has gained huge attention when it comes to weight loss. Protein keeps you full for longer, improves metabolism and makes you consume fewer calories. You can prepare protein bars at home with the finest ingredients. Consume these as a snack to fight hunger pangs.
5. Chia pudding
Chia seeds are also popular for weight loss. These seeds are rich in fibre and protein. Consumption of chia seeds can provide you a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories. Even celebs like Alia Bhatt prefer chia pudding as a healthy snacking option.
