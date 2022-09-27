Weight Loss: Best And Worst Evening Snacks
Between-meal snacks can help you control your hunger and prevent overeating when you do sit down to have your dinner. You can acquire all the nutrients you need by snacking. On the other hand, grazing throughout the day, especially on meals with low nutritional value, may lead to overeating.
Pick a snack that has protein, fat, and/or fibre. These nutrients all require more time to digest, so they fill you up. Snacks are another effective model to supplement your daily nutrition. In order to avoid taking directly from the container, where you are more inclined to eat more if you want an evening snack before dinner, serve yourself an acceptable portion onto a plate or bowl. In this article, we discuss the best and worst evening snacks to eat before dinner.
Best evening snacks before dinner:
1. Nuts
With the appropriate ratio of fibre, protein, and healthy fats, nuts make an excellent snack. In addition to being delicious, they have a lot of health advantages and are satisfying. Research has also shown that consuming nuts in moderation, despite their greater calorie and fat content, may aid in weight loss.
2. Yogurt with fruits
Fruits and plain yogurt combined produce a tasty and wholesome snack. Fruits are one of the best sources of antioxidants, fibre, etc., while Greek yogurt is rich in protein. To acquire a variety of nutrients and a blend of their sweet and tart flavours, add a variety of fruits to your yogurt.
3. Dark chocolate-dipped almonds
Almonds and dark chocolate are both excellent sources of healthful fats. Together, they make a delicious, convenient, and heart-healthy snack. Consider a piece of dark chocolate with a few tablespoons of dark chocolate chips or a handful of nuts. In case you can't prepare or buy dark chocolate dipped almonds in particular.
4. Apple with peanut butter
Apples are a fruit that is high in fibre with the satisfying components you should look for in a snack are healthy fats, plant-based protein, and fibre, which are all present in peanuts. You may enjoy a crisp and creamy snack by combining apples with peanut butter. For an additional taste boost, consider adding a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Worst evening snacks before dinner:
1. Milk chocolate
Do not mistake dark chocolate and milk chocolate as alternatives when trying to manage your weight or diet. Chocolate is high in sugar, milk and most times various preservatives. It is wise to avoid them altogether.
2. Chips, of any kind
Potato chips or fried chips are universally accepted as unhealthy snacks. This has given rise to ‘healthier' alternatives. These alternatives are often baked veggie chips loaded with sodium (salt), preservatives and other components that may not be very healthy. The cooking process also lowers the nutritive value of these veggies.
3. Fried food
This is obvious but refrain from fried foods as they are high in fats, salt, and various other components that can cause diseases such as cholesterol, etc. Consuming pakora, samosa, and other tea-friendly snacks may seem appetising but should be consumed in moderation and avoided as much as possible.
4. Sugary foods
This may be a given as well. However, many assume that eating something before sunset may not do much harm. That is incorrect. Consuming foods rich in sugar regularly can increase your risk of developing various chronic diseases such as diabetes, and so on.
In conclusion, what you eat and how much of it you eat matters more than when you eat it. All of these factors go hand-in-hand and should be consumed accordingly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
