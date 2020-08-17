Weight Loss Tips: Healthy Snacking Ideas That Can Ensure Optimum Nutrition As Well
Healthy snacking is important for your weight loss and fitness goals. Read here to know a few healthy snacks that can be ideal for weight watchers.
Healthy snacking can prevent cravings and overeating
HIGHLIGHTS
- Falafel balls with a yogurt dip can make for a healthy snacking ideas
- Nuts and seeds trail mix is a protein and fibre-rich snack
- Ghee-roasted makhanas can also make for healthy and delicious snacks
To snack healthy is an important part of losing weight. Healthy snacking can help in preventing overeating or binge eating. Eating nutritious and filling snacks can also be an effective in providing you with sufficient protein, carbs, fat and fibre. However, to find healthy snacking ideas on an everyday-basis maybe a tad bit difficult. Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is here to help with this concern. In her recent Insta story, she shared as many as 25 quick and easy snacking ideas that can be included in your weight loss diet as well.
Weight loss: Healthy snacking ideas that you can bank on
Common ideas that can be great for healthy snacking include roasted nuts and seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted black chanas, a cup of yogurt, a seasonal fruit, and so on.
Also read: Trying To Lose Weight? Avoid These 7 Snacks For Faster Weight Loss
Eating healthy snacks can keep you full and can even maintain your energy levels. It is important to be mindful when you opt for snacking. To munch on food just because you are bored is not the best thing for your weight or fitness goals. "When you feel like a snack, try to think about whether you're actually hungry or not. If you are hungry, then try and make sure you are prepared with healthy snacks," recommends Itsines.
She goes on to add that her go-to snack is fresh fruit and veggies, peeled and chopped, with a dip like hummus. This makes for a "quick treat" that can also fuel up your body.
Besides, here are other snacking ideas suggested by Itsines. You can prepare them in advance and have them to satiate in-between meals hunger pangs.
Also read: 7 Healthy Late Night Snacks
- Falafel balls with yogurt dip
- Baked zucchini fries
- Homemade hummus
- Watermelon smoothy (post-workout snack)
- Homemade protein bars with nuts and coconut
- Peanut butter brownies
- Strawberry banana smoothy
- Any fresh seasonal fruit
All of these snacks can be made with natural ingredients like chickpeas, zucchini, vegetables and fruits. They can provide you sufficient fibre, proteins, good carbs and healthy fats, and give a boost to your energy levels as well.
Also read: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.