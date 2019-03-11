Try These Simple Homemade Drinks That Can Help You Get Rid Of Belly Fat; Learn How To Make Them
Belly fat is not just an extra layer of fat around your belly but the visceral fat which lies deep-down inside your abdomen, surrounding the internal organs lie stomach, pancreas and intestines.
Belly fat is nothing but an invitation to some of the most life-threatening diseases.
Have a look at some simple home-made drinks which help in melting belly fat:
1. Water
Water ranks first on the list as it is very important to get a flat tummy really soon. Plain water can help you keep satiated and it also flushes out the toxins, keeps your appetite in check. Moreover, it is the best and cheapest belly fat burner one can have.
2. Cucumber and ginger
Ginger has been used medicinally since ancient times. It offers several health benefits like immune boosting powers, anti-inflammatory compounds, and relieves gastrointestinal issues as well. Cucumbers provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer benefits and are great for your skin as well. Slice cucumber and ginger and mix them into water. This magic drink will help melt belly fat really soon.
3. Green tea with ginger
Green tea is great for metabolism and can help brain activity and lower the risk of cancer as well. All the more, green tea reduces the absorption of fat from the foods that we eat. You can squeeze a half a lemon or ginger into your green tea. Combining it it with these ingredients for additional detoxifying benefits the drink will do wonders for your health.
4. Apple cider vinegar and water
Starting your day with apple cider vinegar and water can be really helpful. This will help in smooth digestion and can also stabilize your blood sugar levels. Apple cider vinegar acts a great bile stimulant and keeps the pH levels in the stomach balanced which can help you burn fat around the belly. Apple cider vinegar is known to increase satiety which further suppresses your appetite. You should have a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with warm water every morning on an empty stomach.
5. Lemon water
The citric acid present in lemons gives a necessary boost to your liver thereby enhancing your body's ability to detox. Lemons help in flushing out the toxins from the body which further helps in weight loss. Simply add slices of lemon along with mint leaves to make it a perfect flat belly reducing drink.
6. Coconut water
Coconut water is a nourishing drink with all vitamins and minerals. Full of fiber, this drink has very less calories and can help you get rid of that stubborn belly fat. You can add shredded coconut also to your drink to enhance the flavour.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
