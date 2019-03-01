Hot Water Vs Cold Water; Which Is Better For Quick Weight Loss
Desired weight loss cannot be attained by relying on hot water but there are other factors responsible for it.
Eating healthy and working out on a daily basis is the key.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking water is necessary for survival
- Drinking enough hot water cleanses the body
- Only drinking hot water might or might not aid weight loss
Water is essential! When you hear that our body is made of 70% of water, it definitely has to carter a human body for a lifelong survival. We cannot imagine our lives without it. But what is better, hot water or cold water? Well, the aim should be to keep the body hydrated and it is advised to drink 7-8 glasses of water every day. Supping water throughout the not just only flushes out the toxins from the body but also helps in improving metabolism.
Does hot water (luke warm water) really help?
We often hear that hot water (Luke Warm Water) contributes to weight loss but how can that be proven? It might help in breakdown of fat muscles and enhance the metabolic rate of the body due to the increased core body temperature. However, it naturally hydrates the body which helps in absorbing nutrients and also removes waste products from the body. Drinking enough hot water cleanses the body and also helps in relieving constipation. While we cannot say if it really helps in weight loss, we totally assure that it keeps your body hydrated and helps in blood circulation. Desired weight loss cannot be attained by relying on hot water but there are other factors responsible for it.
Other factors for weight loss
However, only drinking hot water might or might not aid weight loss. The other factors that include achieving a healthy weight loss are eating healthy and maintaining an active workout lifestyle. Eating healthy means cutting down on all the junks around you and opting for foods like fruits, green vegetables, nuts, seeds, and lentils. Opt for foods which are easy to digest and are nutritious. An active workout should include running, pilates or any workout session as per your liking and health goals. This will help in improving your metabolism while burning your extra calories.
Make sure if you are thirsty or hungry?
At times when you feel hungry, have you ever imagined is it really hunger or thirst that is bothering you? This confusion may end up giving you more calories than your body requires. This happens because the signs of hunger and thirst are released by the same part of the brain. In situations like this, always drink 1-2 glasses of water and wait for some time. If it satisfies you, it was totally thirst and this will save you from loading you on extra calories.
Conclusion
Can't bet if hot water exactly works for weight loss but we bet it will absolutely help in keeping up with your health. It provides a whole lot of benefits but considering only that part would be a total NO. Eating healthy and working out on a daily basis is the key. Drinking water is necessary for survival and while hot water provides benefits it is advisable to drink it. However, this must be kept in mind that it is not to be relied on totally while focusing on weight loss.
