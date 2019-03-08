Are You Worried About That Stubborn Belly Fat? Try These Simple Tricks To Get Rid Of It Really Soon!
Unhealthy belly fat could be due to several reasons. These reasons could be lack of workout, unhealthy diet, excessive consumption of refined carbs and sugar or even genetics.
A healthy balanced diet can help melt belly fat within no time.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Belly fat could lead to poor health outcomes
- Lack of sleep could also lead to excess belly fat
- Regular physical activity is a must to shed that extra fat
Are you worried about the stubborn fat around your waist? Or do you have a flab around your abdomen? This extra fat around your stomach is downright unattractive, but more than that, it is a sign of being unhealthy. Unhealthy belly fat could be due to several reasons. These reasons could be lack of workout, unhealthy diet, excessive consumption of refined carbs and sugar or even genetics. Not only physical appearance but belly fat if not reduced it could lead to some diseases as well. These medical conditions are high blood sugar levels, heart diseases and some other diseases. Let us quickly have a look at some of the simple ways to cut down belly fat really quickly.
Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know
These super simple tips can help you melt down belly fat quickly:
1. Eat lots of proteins
The wonder nutrient, proteins is extremely beneficial for melting belly fat. This is because proteins help boost metabolism and keep you full for a long time. This prevents you from overeating in the next meal. So, you can include healthy sources of proteins in your diet like chicken, whole eggs, fish, cottage cheese, tofu, quinoa and nuts.
2. Eat lots of fibre
Fiber is also one nutrient that helps in melting down fat around your waist. It helps promote fullness and also aids in digestion. Therefore, you should include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Include them in your salads, smoothies, soups or stews.
3. Say no to junk food
Junk and fatty food like pizza, burger, French fries and pasta have high calories and lead to weight gain. Moreover, they have no nutritional value and you might feel hungry just after few hours. Therefore, if you want to cut down your belly fat home cooked meals are the best.
Also read: 5 Drinks That Speed Up Your Metabolism And Help Burn Your Belly Fat Instantly
4. Drink lots of water
Drinking water and other healthy fluids play an important role in reducing the fat around your belly. Drink a lot of water all day long and other fluids to boost your metabolism. These include water, coconut water, lemon water, fruit juices and vegetable juices.
5. Say no to refined sugar
Refined sugar found in bakery stuff, chocolates, candies, sweets and other desserts are really harmful to your health. You must completely eliminate them from their diet. Instead use some healthy alternatives like jaggery and coconut sugar, that too in moderation. You can also have maple syrup or try some dates to satisfy your sweet tooth.
6. Adequate sleep and manage your stress
Lack of sleep could also lead to excess belly fat. When you are sleep deprived, you tend to resort to junk or comfort food. Also, try managing your stress levels as it could lead to belly fat.
7. Regular physical activity
Regular physical activity is a must to shed that extra fat. You must involve yourself in some activity. Whether it is swimming, jogging, walking or playing a sport.
Also read: Why You Must Lose Belly Fat: Will It Harm Your Heart? Find Out
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.