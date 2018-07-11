ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

Home remedies for minor cuts: Minor cuts from sharp knife or sharp edges or a piece of glass are very common. These cuts, if treated with proper first aid, do not cause much of a hassle. Know how to treat these cuts at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 11, 2018 03:11 IST
3-Min Read
Home remedies for minor cuts including washing the cut immediately to remove dirt and bacteria

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Minor cuts are a common occurrence while cooking
  2. Minor cuts should be washed with mild soap and water to prevent infection
  3. You should cover the cut with a sterile bandage after the bleeding stops
Minor cuts from sharp knife or sharp edges or a piece of glass are very common. Minor cuts or small cuts are commonly developed while cooking food. A mere slip of knife or a broken dish, and there you are with a bleeding finger. These cuts, if treated with proper first aid, do not cause much of a hassle. The first and the foremost thing to do in case of minor cuts is to wash the cut in order to prevent infection. After that, a few simple steps can help in stopping bleeding from minor cuts and scrapes.
 
bt2istkecr

Minor cuts should be given proper first aid
Photo Credit: iStock


Here are some effective tips to deal with minor cuts and scrapes:

Firstly, as soon as you develop a minor cut, wash it with soap and water. Try stopping the bleeding at the earliest and clean the area in order to make sure there is no infection.
 

 
9tjh38b49wl

Wash the cut immediately
Photo credit: iStock

Celeb dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi says that an effective way to deal with minor cuts is by applying petroleum jelly and some sunblock. While petroleum jelly helps in healing the cut, sunblock helps in preventing the cut from becoming a mark. Furthermore, she suggests that you should avoid rubbing or abrading the area. If the cut begins to get red or swollen, it could be because of an infection. In that case, you should visit a doctor instantly, recommends Dr Kiran.
 

 
5haoyynxgt

Sunblock can be applied on the cut to prevent it from turning into a mark
 

Petroleum jelly helps in keeping the wound moist. This aids quicker healing. Petroleum jelly can be applied until the cut heals. If you use petroleum jelly from a jar, it might cause the dirt and bacteria to spread. Thus, applying petroleum jelly from a tube can be more convenient and effective. Avoid applying antibiotics topically and try working on the minor cut with home remedies.

For washing the cut, use can use cool or lukewarm water along with a mild cleanser or soap for removing dirt or debris.

 
3wgkyh0zgzl

Petroleum jelly can be applied on the wound to treat it


The bleeding can be stopped by applying pressure to the cut with the help of a washcloth or gauze. Maintain the pressure for one or two minutes until the bleeding stops.

After having taken care of the cleaning of the minor cut and bleeding, you can cover the cut with a sterile bandage. This will offer protection to the cut and prevent it from reopening. Make sure you change the bandage daily and keep the cut covered until it heals.
 

 
35samrhfnxj

After applying the medicine, cover the cut with a bandage

In case the cut is painful, you can consider taking over-the-counter medication. However, minor cuts are usually not severe enough to cause pain and thus medication requirement is quite less likely.

Also, in case your cut is from a dirty or rusty object, check when you last got your tetanus vaccination. If you aren't sure, you might need to visit your doctor and get a tetanus shot.

In most cases, minor cuts heal within a week or less. In case of cuts which are more than three to four of an inch deep, or in case the bleeding doesn't stop, seek immediate medical attention. Pus, increased redness, swelling, etc must all be dealt with the help of primary care doctor.

(Dr. Kiran Lohia Sethi is a dermatologist at Isya aesthetics Pvt Ltd)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

