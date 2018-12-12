Top 5 Winter Proteins To Keep You Warm And Fit During The Season
Include proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats in your diet to keep you fit during the chilly winters.
Winter is all about warm and comforting foods.
Winter is all about warm and comforting foods. But these comforting foods should not be unhealthy junk food like a pizza, brownie, hot chocolate shake, popcorn and French fries. However, in winters our body craves for immunity boosting and nourishing foods. Include proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats in your diet to keep you fit during the chilly winters. Though we all have heard about some herbs and spices which are particularly beneficial if taken in the chilly winters. These foods include ginger, basil leaves, cinnamon, garlic, vegetable broth, soups and certain root vegetables.
Delhi based nutritionist Nmami Agarwal said, "Nothing else can be more tempting than a hot meal or beverage being served to you in winter. Or say, the sizzling platter soothing your tongue and nourishing your bodily requirements. Well, take it in any which way, protein in every circumstance is the much needed macronutrient throughout your winter diet. So, here are some of the protein rich foods with higher recommendation during winters."
Best winter proteins to include in your diet right now:
1. Fish:
Fatty fish like salmon, trout, tuna and cod are an amazing source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Nutritionist further added, "One of the healthiest food for non-vegetarian fish should be included in your diet this winters. The plus point adds on with the assortment of fishes making a meal filling, delectable and nutritious. Extensively known for its nutritional benefits with high source of protein and of course omega-3 fatty acids aiding in repairing tissues and to formulate essential amino acids in the body."
2. Eggs:
We cannot miss this food when we talking about proteins. "Eggs are considered as one of the best sources of protein. They can be incorporated in your diet in a variety of ways, making them one of the most versatile proteins out there. Eggs are not only rich in proteins, but are also known to have rich content of vitamin B-12, zinc, iron, selenium and vitamin A. One to two eggs can be incorporated in your daily diet, without having to worry about stacking on fats. And do not ditch the yolk; they are powerhouses of nutrients too," said nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. The best part about whole eggs is that you can eat it your breakfast, as an evening snack or after your workout.
3. Nuts and seeds:
She further said, "It's time to replace junk with these super healthy nuts and seeds for the warmth required in winters. Seeds and nuts have nutrients that body which keep your body warm and healthy too. These seeds and nuts have vital fatty acids which have innumerable benefits. Eating peanuts, almonds and pistachio is an excellent way for people to boost the amount of protein in their diet." Protein-rich nuts can be eaten as an evening snack, add it into your smoothies or yoghurt.
4. Lentils:
"There is about 18 gm of proteins in a cup of lentils. They are also wonderful sources of iron, potassium, zinc, niacin and folate. Lentils are an excellent source of dietary fibers too. They come in wide range of colors and you may choose from brown, red, yellow, and green lentils. Consume them in the form of soup, or add them to your veggies or make a salad out of them; they will turn up delicious and healthy without any guilty bites." Lentils are super nutritious and when eaten along with rice make a perfectly balanced meal.
5. Soy:
"An excellent source of all-plant protein is the humble soy. It is rich in phytonutrients, and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. They are also rich in calcium, and Vitamin C. You may include soy in your diet in the form of soy beans, nuggets, or tofu. Home-made soy milk is a great option too." This protein rich food is great for your overall health and should be incorporated into your diet.
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
