10 Foods That Help You Keep Warm In Winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- Healthy foods that help you keep warm in winter
- One must have more dry fruits during the winter season
- Ginger, cinnamon and turmeric are helpful in keeping body warm in winter
Winter can be a time when one can easily get confused between foods that are healthy, tasty and keep you warm as well. Moreover, the winter chills tend to reduce our energy level to a great extent. This is probably the reason why getting up for working out also seems difficult in winter. With the holidays coming over, our refrigerators are even more likely to be filled with heavy and rich foods that are comforting (but not healthy) to have in winter. So here are 10 foods that will help you keep warm and healthy in winter:
1. Turmeric
Apart from its amazing healing properties, turmeric is also known to reduce inflammation and keep the body warm and cosy. One can boil turmeric with milk and have a glass of it every day.
2. Ginger
Ginger is another item in the kitchen which helps in maintaining a warm temperature within. Additionally, it also facilitates body's strengthening power and digestion, and helps in healing cough and cold.
3. Honey
One of the very few foods without an expiry date, honey has medicinal properties that help in dealing with cold and flu in winter. It is also warm in nature and thus helps us in being warm and comfortable.
4. Cinnamon
Cinnamon garners better metabolism and also generates heat in the body. You can simply add it to your regular coffee or milkshake to reap the benefits of cinnamon.
5. Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds help in dealing with chronic diseases like pneumonia, bronchitis and asthma. Applying sesame paste on hair helps in reducing dandruff.
6. Dry fruits
Consuming dry fruits (in limited quantities) helps in generating heat in the body. They also help in curing anaemia and other vitamin deficiency related diseases.
7. Saffron
One of the most popular ingredients in the dishes made for the royal families in our country, saffron helps in maintaining our health during winter and also gives us a glowing skin. One can add a pinch of saffron in milk and have it daily.
8. Eggs
Eggs are extremely rich sources of proteins and vitamins, and help the body fight infections in winter. They also boost energy in the body.
9. Pepper
Black or white pepper helps in keeping the body warm in winter. The oxidants in the spice are also helpful in fighting cough and cold in winter.
10. Hot soups
There is hardly any food which is as comforting as the warmth of hot soups in winter. Helpful in dealing with cough and cold, hot soups are one of the healthiest ways to stay warm in winter.
