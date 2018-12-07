Tend To Gain Weight During Winters? Here's How You Can Avoid It?
Survey shows an average weight gain of 2-4 kg in the winter. However, it's not all that difficult to keep the winter-weight off. With just a little mindful eating and some structured physical activity, we can avoid it.
The cold weather makes us reach out for fatty foods which provide warmth instead of veggies and fruits.
Winter is synonymous with weight gain for many. It signifies the beginning of a three-month long hibernation. As the temperature drops, it becomes increasingly difficult to get out of bed for that morning walk/ jog or the gym. Days become shorter and cooler. We end up spending longer time indoors, move less and eat more. The cold weather makes us reach out for fatty foods which provide warmth instead of veggies and fruits. To add to your woes, winter is also the season of weddings, Christmas and New Year parties.
Survey show an average weight gain of 2-4 kg in the winter. However, it's not all that difficult to keep the winter-weight off. With just a little mindful eating and some structured physical activity, we can avoid it. After all, it's easier to prevent the winter weight gain than to shed it once the excess weight is there.
Simple and effective tips to lose weight in winters:
- Maintain an exercise regime, preferably sign up for some indoor group activity, something that you enjoy, so there is motivation to keep going inspite of the chilly weather. Even if you can manage 3-4 workouts a week, you will be able to keep off the winter weight.
- Consume wholesome meals; all meals should be balanced and wholesome with all major food groups included.
- Breakfast is especially important; make sure you include all major food groups. Avoid high Glycemix Index, carbohydrate dense meals like sugary cereals, breads, pastas etc. Include some egg/ paneer/ dahi/ lentils/ cheese with some whole grains and veggies.
- Since you may be moving around less, increase your fibre intake by loading up on leafy veggies and seasonal fruits. Winter brings with itself an abundance of nutrient dense fruits and veggies. Bring every color to your plate as different colors often signify different nutrients and antioxidants. Try to include locally grown fruits and veggies.
- A handful of nuts and seeds is a very wholesome snacking option, which is also possibly the easiest to pack and carry.
- Home-made Indian sweets like halwa, ladoos, pattis etc need not be given up completely. These can be consumed as a morning or mid-day snack but not as a dessert after a meal. All calories are not created equal. Calories coming from cakes, pastries, cookies, muffins are empty calories. However, a home-made besan ladoo / til ladoo/ gajar halwa also provides some essential nutrients and fibre.
- Keep yourself hydrated. Besides water, you can include liquids like warm soups, herbal teas, nariyal pani, kali gajar ki kanji, haldi-doodh etc.
- Limit caffeine intake. Don't go over-board with tea/ coffee though you may be tempted to do so as it provides warmth. Excess tea/ coffee can disrupt sleep, lead to late night cravings and weight gain.
- Similarly, go easy with alcohol at parties. Caffeine not only dehydrates you and disrupts sleep; alcohol dumps too many excess empty calories into your body.
- Do not head out for parties on an empty stomach. Consuming alcohol on empty stomach and indulging at a very late hour, both wreak havoc. So snack on something healthy before you head out, so you aren't ravenously hungry at the party. Go easy on alcohol; take maximum 2 drinks, each drink followed by water. Take some light roasted / grilled starters and skip the main course.
So be prepared this winter to beat the winter weight gain!
