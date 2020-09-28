ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Reasons Why You Should Add Protein-Rich Chickpeas To Your Plant-Based Diet

Reasons Why You Should Add Protein-Rich Chickpeas To Your Plant-Based Diet

Chickpeas are loaded with multiple health benefits. These can be added to your plant-based diet. Here are the benefits of adding chickpeas to your plant-based diet.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 28, 2020 04:43 IST
2-Min Read
Reasons Why You Should Add Protein-Rich Chickpeas To Your Plant-Based Diet

Plant-based diet: Chickpeas are loaded with protein and fibre

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chickpeas can help in weight loss by adding more fibre to you diet
  2. Chickpeas are loaded with plant-based protein
  3. Chickpeas can prevent iron-deficiency and anaemia

A plant-based diet focuses on consumption of mostly or only foods from plant sources. It is different from vegan diet. In a plant-based diet, you can consume some amount of animal-based products at times, unlike a vegan diet. Following a plant-based diet comprises of eating healthy by adding more fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes. This diet plan can offer you several health benefits like healthy weight management and controlled risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. It is important to add all the necessary nutrients to your diet. One of the superfoods which you must add to your plant-based diet is chickpea. Adding chickpeas to your diet can help you receive some crucial nutrients.

Chickpeas health benefits


RELATED STORIES
related

Chickpeas Benefits: Know The Multiple Ways You Can Include This Protein-Rich Food In Your Diet

Protein-rich diet: Chickpea belongs to the legume family. It is a powerhouse of nutrients like protein, fibre, magnesium, phosphorus, iron and zinc. Here are all the reasons why you must include chickpeas in your daily diet.

related

Chickpeas Are Super Nutritious! But Is It Healthy To Eat Them Regularly?

Chickpeas are delicious legumes which are a rich source of protein, fibre, healthy fats and carbs, and numerous other vitamins and minerals. But is it healthy to consume chickpeas everyday? Read here to know...

Chickpeas are loaded with fibre, protein and several key vitamins and minerals. Adding these to your diet can offer a wide range of health benefits for your skin, muscle, bones and much more. Here are some impressive health benefits you need to know-

1. Plant-based source of protein: In India, protein deficiency is quite common as many follow a vegetarian diet. Many also fail to understand the plant-based sources of protein. Chickpeas are also healthy option to choose. These offer you a good amount of protein. Chia seeds, quinoa, hemp seeds and sprouted whole grains are other good sources of protein.

6tbqmfbo

Chickpea can help in maintaining a healthy weight
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Loaded with fibre: Chickpeas are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you consume less calories. This aids in the weight loss process. Fibre also boosts your digestions and keeps constipation at bay.

Also read: Chickpeas Are Super Nutritious! But Is It Healthy To Eat Them Regularly?

3. Chickpeas are also beneficial for diabetics. With a low-glycemic index, these are can be added to your diabetes diet.

Also read:  Chickpeas Benefits: Know The Multiple Ways You Can Include This Protein-Rich Food In Your Diet

4. High fibre, potassium and magnesium content also help in regulating blood pressure and helps in promoting overall heart health.

769dvgao

Chickpeas are beneficial for your overall heart health
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Adding chickpeas to your diet is also beneficial for your bone health. Being a good source of iron, calcium and other important nutrients required for healthy bones.

Also read: Top 5 Health Benefits of Chickpeas; How It Helps You Lose Weight


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

You can ask your dietician about you daily consumption of chickpeas according to your health and weight loss requirements. You can add chickpeas to your diet in several ways. These can be used to prepare salads, hummus and curries.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Role Of Magnesium In Our Body
How Can Fibre Help You Lose Weight?
Unhealthy Gut: Signs And Symptoms
Healthy Sugar Alternatives
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases