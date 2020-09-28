Reasons Why You Should Add Protein-Rich Chickpeas To Your Plant-Based Diet
Chickpeas are loaded with multiple health benefits. These can be added to your plant-based diet. Here are the benefits of adding chickpeas to your plant-based diet.
Plant-based diet: Chickpeas are loaded with protein and fibre
A plant-based diet focuses on consumption of mostly or only foods from plant sources. It is different from vegan diet. In a plant-based diet, you can consume some amount of animal-based products at times, unlike a vegan diet. Following a plant-based diet comprises of eating healthy by adding more fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes. This diet plan can offer you several health benefits like healthy weight management and controlled risk of chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. It is important to add all the necessary nutrients to your diet. One of the superfoods which you must add to your plant-based diet is chickpea. Adding chickpeas to your diet can help you receive some crucial nutrients.
Chickpeas health benefits
Chickpeas are loaded with fibre, protein and several key vitamins and minerals. Adding these to your diet can offer a wide range of health benefits for your skin, muscle, bones and much more. Here are some impressive health benefits you need to know-
1. Plant-based source of protein: In India, protein deficiency is quite common as many follow a vegetarian diet. Many also fail to understand the plant-based sources of protein. Chickpeas are also healthy option to choose. These offer you a good amount of protein. Chia seeds, quinoa, hemp seeds and sprouted whole grains are other good sources of protein.
2. Loaded with fibre: Chickpeas are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you consume less calories. This aids in the weight loss process. Fibre also boosts your digestions and keeps constipation at bay.
3. Chickpeas are also beneficial for diabetics. With a low-glycemic index, these are can be added to your diabetes diet.
4. High fibre, potassium and magnesium content also help in regulating blood pressure and helps in promoting overall heart health.
5. Adding chickpeas to your diet is also beneficial for your bone health. Being a good source of iron, calcium and other important nutrients required for healthy bones.
You can ask your dietician about you daily consumption of chickpeas according to your health and weight loss requirements. You can add chickpeas to your diet in several ways. These can be used to prepare salads, hummus and curries.
