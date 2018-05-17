ASK OUR EXPERTS

Top 10 Healthy Foods With The Highest Calorie Content

Top 10 Healthy Foods With The Highest Calorie Content

You may feel that high calorie content goes only for unhealthy foods. But that is not true; some of your healthy foods can be very high in terms of calories.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 17, 2018 06:24 IST
4-Min Read
Top 10 Healthy Foods With The Highest Calorie Content

Some of your healthy foods can be very high in terms of calories

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Calories are the basic unit of energy in foods
  2. Consuming too many calories makes you fat and obese
  3. Two tablespoons of olive oil contain 238 calories

In a world where more and more people are becoming health conscious, the first thing a person has become mindful of is the calorie-content of the food he or she eats. Calories are the basic unit of energy in foods. It is required by the human body for the maintenance of vital functions and normal metabolic functioning. Ever person's daily calorie requirement depends on age, gender and lean muscle mass in the body. However, the effect of calories on your body depends on how much you consume.

Consuming too less calories makes you weak and underweight. On the other hand, consuming too many calories makes you fat and obese. Therefore, it is all about finding the perfect balance. And for that, it is important to know the calorie content of certain foods. c and can take a negative tool on your health.

Also read: Negative Calorie Foods For Weight Loss: 8 Best Negative Foods

Here's a list of 10 healthy foods with the highest calorie content ever.

1. Tahini

Tahini, also known as sesame butter gives you 89 calories in just one tablespoon. While it is a rich source of healthy fats, vitamin B and calcium, the calorie content of this food may make you want to check your portions. It is quite easy to fill up on this food due to its nutritional value but doing this can have a negative effect on your BMI. Two tablespoons of Tahini at a time should be sufficient.

 
tahiniTahini contains 89 calories in just one tablespoon
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Quinoa

Quinoa is undoubtedly a delicious and healthy treat. It is a great source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. However, it has very high calorie content. One cup of cooked quinoa contains 222 calories. This does not mean that you need to cut out this healthy food from your diet but you must still keep a check on your portions. Half a cup of cooked quinoa at a time is sufficient.

 
quinoaOne cup of cooked quinoa contains 222 calories
Photo Credit: iStock
 
Also read: Did You Know How Many Calories Rice Has?

3. Raisins

Raisins are healthy, undoubtedly. And another thing that there's no doubt about is the calorie content of raisins. One and half ounces of raisins contain 129 calories, yet, they're that high in terms of calorie content.

 
raisins One and half ounces of raisins contain 129 calories
 

4. Peanut butter

Peanut butter is believed to be a healthy source of fats. Sighting the word 'healthy' most people just decide to feast on peanut butter toasts. Little do they realize how many calories they are adding to their body! One tablespoon of peanut butter contains 100 calories. And all the benefits associated with this deliciously healthy treat only apply when peanut butter is consumed in limited quantities.

 
peanut butterOne tablespoon of peanut butter contains 100 calories
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Foods With Zero Calories And Great Health Benefits

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates are pure indulgence. The health benefits associated with these chocolates are many. However, there's one aspect of these chocolates which usually goes unnoticed. Dark chocolates are extremely high in calories. Some bars contain as many as 600 calories. One block of dark chocolate after your meals should suffice.

 
dark chocolateSome dark chocolate bars contain 600 calories

6. Olive oil

We agree that olive oil is a healthier substitute of vegetable oils. However, they are extremely high in terms of calories. Two tablespoons of olive oil contain 238 calories. So somewhere, without even realizing, you are preparing high-calorie foods for yourself. Yes, olive oil contains healthy fats, but that is no excuse to fill up on it. At the end of the day, they are fats.

 
olive oilTwo tablespoons of olive oil contain 238 calories
 
Also read: 5 Simple Steps To Reduce Your Daily Calorie Intake

7. Coconut milk

Coconut milk has the ability to boost your metabolism and induce weight loss. However, this only happens when you consume it in limited quantities. This drink is very high in terms of calories. One cup of coconut milk contains 552 calories. Therefore, you must be mindful of the variety you choose for yourself and consume it in limited quantities.

 
coconut milkOne cup of coconut milk contains 552 calories
 
Also read: Top 5 Best Ways To Cut Calories The Right Way

8. Dates

Dates are a sweet and chewy fruit, definitely a healthier alternative to candies. However, they are extremely high in terms of calories. One date contains 23 calories. Therefore, it is not a wise thing to mindlessly feast on this fruit.

 
dates One date contains 23 calories
Photo Credit: iStock

9. Salmon

Salmon is a good source of lean proteins, omega 3 fatty acids and other vital nutrients. However, it is very high in terms of calories as well. One fillet may contain as many as 400 calories. Therefore, you need to keep your portions in check. Or, you can avoid other foods while relishing the many benefits of this healthy fillet.

 
salmonOne salmon fillet contains 400 calories
 
Also read: This Is How Many Calories Your Favourite Foods Have

10. Margarine

Margarine is often marketed as the healthier cousin of regular butter. But guess what, the healthier cousin isn't making you any fitter if you wouldn't keep your portions in check. One tablespoon of margarine contains 45 calories. So be mindful of how much you consume at a time.

 
margarineOne tablespoon of margarine contains 45 calories
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



