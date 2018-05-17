Top 10 Healthy Foods With The Highest Calorie Content
You may feel that high calorie content goes only for unhealthy foods. But that is not true; some of your healthy foods can be very high in terms of calories.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Calories are the basic unit of energy in foods
- Consuming too many calories makes you fat and obese
- Two tablespoons of olive oil contain 238 calories
In a world where more and more people are becoming health conscious, the first thing a person has become mindful of is the calorie-content of the food he or she eats. Calories are the basic unit of energy in foods. It is required by the human body for the maintenance of vital functions and normal metabolic functioning. Ever person's daily calorie requirement depends on age, gender and lean muscle mass in the body. However, the effect of calories on your body depends on how much you consume.
Consuming too less calories makes you weak and underweight. On the other hand, consuming too many calories makes you fat and obese. Therefore, it is all about finding the perfect balance. And for that, it is important to know the calorie content of certain foods. c and can take a negative tool on your health.
Here's a list of 10 healthy foods with the highest calorie content ever.
1. Tahini
Tahini, also known as sesame butter gives you 89 calories in just one tablespoon. While it is a rich source of healthy fats, vitamin B and calcium, the calorie content of this food may make you want to check your portions. It is quite easy to fill up on this food due to its nutritional value but doing this can have a negative effect on your BMI. Two tablespoons of Tahini at a time should be sufficient.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Quinoa
Quinoa is undoubtedly a delicious and healthy treat. It is a great source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. However, it has very high calorie content. One cup of cooked quinoa contains 222 calories. This does not mean that you need to cut out this healthy food from your diet but you must still keep a check on your portions. Half a cup of cooked quinoa at a time is sufficient.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Raisins
Raisins are healthy, undoubtedly. And another thing that there's no doubt about is the calorie content of raisins. One and half ounces of raisins contain 129 calories, yet, they're that high in terms of calorie content.
4. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is believed to be a healthy source of fats. Sighting the word 'healthy' most people just decide to feast on peanut butter toasts. Little do they realize how many calories they are adding to their body! One tablespoon of peanut butter contains 100 calories. And all the benefits associated with this deliciously healthy treat only apply when peanut butter is consumed in limited quantities.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolates are pure indulgence. The health benefits associated with these chocolates are many. However, there's one aspect of these chocolates which usually goes unnoticed. Dark chocolates are extremely high in calories. Some bars contain as many as 600 calories. One block of dark chocolate after your meals should suffice.
6. Olive oil
We agree that olive oil is a healthier substitute of vegetable oils. However, they are extremely high in terms of calories. Two tablespoons of olive oil contain 238 calories. So somewhere, without even realizing, you are preparing high-calorie foods for yourself. Yes, olive oil contains healthy fats, but that is no excuse to fill up on it. At the end of the day, they are fats.
7. Coconut milk
Coconut milk has the ability to boost your metabolism and induce weight loss. However, this only happens when you consume it in limited quantities. This drink is very high in terms of calories. One cup of coconut milk contains 552 calories. Therefore, you must be mindful of the variety you choose for yourself and consume it in limited quantities.
8. Dates
Dates are a sweet and chewy fruit, definitely a healthier alternative to candies. However, they are extremely high in terms of calories. One date contains 23 calories. Therefore, it is not a wise thing to mindlessly feast on this fruit.
Photo Credit: iStock
9. Salmon
Salmon is a good source of lean proteins, omega 3 fatty acids and other vital nutrients. However, it is very high in terms of calories as well. One fillet may contain as many as 400 calories. Therefore, you need to keep your portions in check. Or, you can avoid other foods while relishing the many benefits of this healthy fillet.
10. Margarine
Margarine is often marketed as the healthier cousin of regular butter. But guess what, the healthier cousin isn't making you any fitter if you wouldn't keep your portions in check. One tablespoon of margarine contains 45 calories. So be mindful of how much you consume at a time.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.