5 Simple Steps To Reduce Your Daily Calorie Intake
One must burn more calories than they consume in a day, to ensure speedy weight loss.
Calories are a measurement of energy.
Calories, a measurement of energy, play a crucial role when one is aspiring for weight loss. If you have fewer carbohydrates, then how must you regulate calorie intake to ensure weight loss? Theoretically, if you burn the amount of calories that you take in a day, your weight remains the same. And if you burn fewer calories than consumed, you will gain weight and vice versa. However, in reality, things are a little more complicated. Keeping a calorie count on a daily basis is surely not easy.
So here are a few ways which can help you regulate your calorie consumption:
1. Rely on proteins
Studies have shown that eating more protein can reduce your appetite, cravings and also help in increasing the amount of calories you burn. So, try having a protein-rich diet like egg whites, boiled chicken, pulses etc.
2. Avoid liquid sugar
Another very effective way of cutting on calorie intake is by avoiding liquid sugar that comes in the form of soft drinks, fruit juices, etc. They are probably the most fattening part of your daily diet.
3. Drink more water
Yes, drinking more water also facilitates weight loss. Studies have shown that drinking more water can help in burning around 96 more calories in a particular day.
4. Regular exercise and weight lifting
Taking fewer calories reduces the body's metabolism. Hence, lifting weights is suggested when one is having fewer calories as it muscles are metabolically more active. Exercises like push ups, squats and sit ups, along with regular weight lifting are all helpful in facilitating weight loss when one is on a low-calorie diet.
5. Say no to refined carbs
Having low carbs automatically leads to lower calorie intake. One must focus on fiber-rich carbs instead of refined carbs like breads, rice, fried food etc.
