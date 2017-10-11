Top 5 Best Ways To Cut Calories The Right Way
Its essential to lose weight in a healthy way and sustainable weight loss does not happen overnight. Calories should be cut in a right way. Read on to know about this healthy weight loss regime
The healthiest way to lose weight is neither crash diets nor bursts of exercise
HIGHLIGHTS
Everybody who is fighting obesity or excessive weight is struggling to lose weight. People often look forward to losing weight and do a lot of effort in the process. Do you belong to the same bracket? Do you wish to reduce the right amount of weight? This feature is for you. This article aims to help you to understand how you can reduce weight by cutting down the calories. You should prioritise to be healthy. When you read this, you will be able to know how you can reduce calories, get fitter and better.
Take a trip through these tips on how you can cut down on your calories:
1.Use less sauce
Do you love adding sauce and mayonnaise in your food? Any idea how much calorie you take in? Each tablespoon of mayonnaise adds approximately 57 calories to your food. If you consume a lot of sauces then you should avoid the amount as well. Avoid creamy sauces and instead go for tomato ones.
2. Avoid sugar sweetened drinks
If you are obese then you should avoid consumption of sugar sweetened drinks like soda. These drinks are associated with risk of type 2 diabetes. Avoid high calorie, and high sugar drinks like commercially produced coffee. Also avoid alcohol as much as you can.
3. Avoid junk
If you are an avid food lover then you are strictly required to keep a track of your diet. Your food should be healthy food. If you have an affinity for junk then keep it at bay. It is the biggest source of calories in your body. Junk is not healthy for your body and should not be eaten regularly.
4. Eat minimal amount of sweets and desserts
Every time you develop desires for ice creams, sweets or chocolates, take smaller amounts. This will help you both in terms of meeting your desire for eating sweet and yet in lesser quantities.
5. Eat whole fruits
You should eat whole fruits that have minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. Add nutrients in your food that have lesser calories.
Make yourself healthy by eating that is rich in nutrients and adds to your metabolism and energy. Take advice from your doctor or nutritionist before scheduling your diet chart. If you are allergic to any food item, inform your doctor.