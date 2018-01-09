Did You Know How Many Calories Rice Has?
Rice contains Vitamin B complex, which is responsible for regulating chemical reactions in the body and converting food to energy.
Rice is a staple food in many countries
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rice protects body cells from damage caused by free radicals
- Brown rice has more vitamins and minerals as compared to white rice
- 100 gms of cooked white rice contains around 130 calories
Rice is one of the most widely consumed grains all across the world. With over 1,20, 000 varieties, rice is a staple food of many Indian homes. While rice is a refined food item loaded with carbs, its health benefits include protecting body cells from damage caused by free radicals. Rice contains Vitamin B complex, which is responsible for regulating chemical reactions in the body and converting food to energy. The dietary protein in rice helps in repairing tissues of the body.
White rice vs brown rice
White and brown rice are the two common kinds of rice. To remove the germ and bran, white rice is processed. This makes white rice devoid of many essential nutrients, but makes it tastier and increases its shelf life. White rice thus comprises lots of carbs in the form of starch and glucose.
Also read: Brown Rice Vs White Rice: Which One Should You Have For Max Health Benefits
Brown rice, on the other hand, is processed for the removal of its husk. This is the reason why brown rice has more vitamins, minerals, phosphorus and magnesium as compared to white rice. This makes brown rice an important food item for the strength of bones. Brown rice is nuttier and it takes more time to cook brown rice.
Calorie content of rice
100 gms of cooked white rice contains 130 calories, 29 gms crabs, nil fibre, 2 gms of protein, nil fat. Whereas, 100 gms of brown rice contains 112 calories, 24 gms of carbs, 2 gm of fibre, 2 gms of protein and 1 gm of fat.
Effect of rice on weight loss
White rice have negligible effect on weight loss and there are almost no weight loss diets that are inclusive of white rice. There are numerous studies that have linked consumption of white rice to obesity and weight gain. But there are contradictory studies in countries where rice is a staple food, which do not define any link between white rice and weight gain or central obesity.
Brown rice, however, is capable of causing weight loss. Due to their content of fibre and other nutrients, brown rice is a healthier choice over white rice.
Also read: Rice Vs Chapatti: Which Is Healthier For Weight Loss
Any food, if consumed in high consumed in excess quantities, can lead to weight gain
Portion control is the key to weight loss. Foods consumed in limited or controlled quantities are less likely to cause weight gain. When you eat in food in large plates or bowls, there are chances that you might unknowingly consume more calories than usual.
Consume rice in controlled portions
In order to avoid the weight gain from consuming rice, you can try and buy the boiled variety of rice, which takes longer to cook. Besides, the portion size of your rice consumption should be in control. Experts say that you can eat rice with vegetables like beans, cabbage or broccoli; or along with fish or chicken. To avoid unnecessary weight loss, avoid white rice at night. People who are aiming for weight loss can have rice twice a week along with a salad.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------