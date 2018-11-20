This Yoga Pose Is Great For Your Health! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too
The super-fit and stunning actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always motivated her fans who try to maintain a healthy lifestyle and work balance. The actress is a fitness diva who has always managed to achieve her fitness goals. Eating a healthy and nutritious diet and regular physical activity is the secret to her perfectly toned body. It goes without saying that consistency, hard work and dedication is what makes Shilpa Shetty Kundra what she is today. Shilpa Shetty has always been an avid practitioner of yoga. She always includes yoga in her fitness regimes.
We all have heard the old phrase, "Practice makes a man perfect." Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the perfect example for this as the actress was recently spotted doing Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or One Legged King Pigeon Pose. The actress took to social media to share the video where she was performing this yoga asana. Her Instagram post said, "When I tried this pose for the first time, it seemed a little difficult because of the intense stretch of the quadriceps and balancing on the knee at the same time. But with consistent practice and patience, now I am able to it effortlessly, reiterating that nothing is impossible. Just keep the focus, effort and discipline consistent."
Here's how you can do Eka Pada Rajakapotasana:
1. Start with your fours, and make sure that your knees are placed right under your hips and your hands a little ahead of your shoulders
2. Bend your right knee and bring the leg forward. Bring your right knee to the floor on the outside of your right hand. The right shin may angle back towards the left hip or be more parallel to the front of your mat, depending on your flexibility. The outsides of your right shin must rest on the floor
3. Now release your left knee to your mat. Your left leg should be flat on the floor. Take a look backward and ensure that your left foot is pointing straight back. Place your right heels in front of your left hips
4. Square your hips towards the front of your mat
5. Take padding if necessary under the right side of your hip in order to make the pose more comfortable
Health benefits of One Legged King Pigeon Pose:
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or One Legged King Pigeon Pose offers several health benefits. Some of the health benefits of this yoga pose are it opens up the hip joint, enhances flexibility, lengthens the hip flexor and stretches the thighs, gluteals and piriformis muscles. Apart from this it also helps with urinary disorder, improves posture, alignment and overall suppleness. It also strengthens core, stimulates the internal organs, reduces lower back pain and stiffness and lessens sciatic pain.
Things to keep in mind if you are doing One Legged King Pigeon Pose:
The best time to perform this yoga pose is in the morning. Make sure you do not do this yoga right after eating your meals. Leave at least a gap of four to six hours when you practice this yoga asana. When you are doing this yoga pose make sure you take adequate padding under the right side of the butt. You can even use several blankets or a block if required. It is also important to evenly distribute your weight between both hips and keep them square towards the ground. If the forward bend is tough, you can use a block under your forearms or under your forehead as well. Try to create a support system that will allow you to relax in the forward bend.
