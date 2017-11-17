This Is What You Need To Do To Get Shilpa Shetty's Curves; Fitness Secret Decoded!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra or the Indian thumka queen or the fitness icon of the nation, here's the secret behind her versatility.
An insight into the thunka queen's fitness secret
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely is synonymous to fitness in our country
- Shilpa is popularly known as a yoga-enthusiast
- She opts for a diet high in terms of carbs (low glycemic index carbs)
She is an actor, an entrepreneur and a mother and most of all, she is a fitness enthusiast. Yes, we are talking about the gorgeous and super-talented Shilpa Shetty Kundra. That flawless skin, slender waist, perfect curves and thick hair make her an international favourite. She surely is synonymous to fitness in our country and with all these attributes in place, there is no reason to wonder why the 'Shut up and bounce' lady captures the imagination of men and women too.
Where most people believe in concealing their fitness secrets, Shilpa begs to differ here. She shares her fitness secrets and her diet plan with fans. And the primary rule being, dieting is not the solution. You must eat well but in required proportions.
She strongly believes how your motive towards working out and being fit is what defines the outcome altogether. Shilpa says that if you workout for staying fit and healthy, you will anyway look great. But if it is backed by an aims to just look good, it is a tough road for you. So quit being result-oriented and workout for your own health and well-being.
Her yoga-enthusiast status
Shilpa is popularly known as a yoga-enthusiast. She began yoga because of a neck problem and now it is a very important part of her fitness regime. Starting with general yoga, she now practices Ashtanga yoga. With her experience, she reveals that yoga hits your body; mind and soul in one go and all this, with breathing alone.
After her victory in the popular show Big Brother, her fans in UK were all eager to know the secret behind her fitness and the key to her excellent curves. This is when she came up with her DVD on yoga. It is a two-hour video where she explains the right ways of practicing all the Asanas. She also explains that this was solely for her fans and not for monetary purposes.
Weight-training equally important
For Shilpa, it doesn't end at yoga. Versatility is what defines her. She practices all forms of workout and yoga is just one of them. She couples yoga with weight lifting to have perfectly toned and strong muscles.
Shilpa's diet plan
That flawlessly glowing skin, thick and luscious hair and of course the excellent curves are not all because of her workout plan. Here, the credits go to a balanced and nutritious diet plan. Shilpa opts for a diet high in terms of carbs (low glycemic index carbs) and green tea. She ensures to refrain from mid-meal snacking.
Here's how she plans her meals:-
1. Breakfast- Amla or aloe vera juice, porridge and tea with brown sugar.
2. Lunch- Chapatti/Brown rice, chicken curry or turkey or salmon with fresh vegetables.
3. Evening- Brown bread toast, egg whites and green tea.
4. Dinner- By 8pm, and dinner includes soups, salads and chicken. Do take note that she ensures to have ghee every day.
And here's an extra dost of advice from the 'thumka queen' herself.
1. Drink at least 10 glasses of water every day to get a clear and hydrated skin.
2. It is not necessary to refrain from processed foods altogether. There are some processed foods that you can eat without fear of weight gain. You can have flax meal, mustard, almond milk and raw nut butter.
So here was a feed of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's fitness regime, it couldn't get any better and we couldn't be any less inspired.