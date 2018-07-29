8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Cheese
Cheese is seen as a high-calorie and fatty food which does not have much nutritional value. But that's not the right way to go about it, cheese is actually healthy. Click here to know the many health benefits of cheese.
Cheese is a good source of healthy fats
HIGHLIGHTS
- Cheese is a good source of healthy fats
- It is rich in protein, calcium and B vitamins
- It improves brain function, boosts immunity and supports gut health
Let's admit it, everyone loves cheese! That creamy and nutty flavour of this delight is one of the reasons why people just drool over Italian food. But sadly, cheese is seen as a high-calorie and fatty food which does not have much nutritional value. But that's not the right way to go about it, cheese is actually healthy. It is obtained from dairy fermentation and have a wide range of health benefits to offer. With so many varieties of cheese like blue, Monterey jack, brie, cheddar, swiss, gouda, American, mozzarella, feta, Parmesan, cheese has become one of the most vital ingredients in the culinary world. Apart from being an excellent source of fats and protein, cheese is beneficial for heart health as well. Other than this, it also improves brain function, boosts immunity and supports gut health.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Live Longer With Cheese And Butter!
Here's a list of 8 most amazing health benefits of cheese:
1. Healthy bones
Cheese is a rich source of calcium which is as essential nutrient for stronger bones. Cheese is hence essential for everyone, especially for pregnant and lactating women, growing children are also recommended to eat a decent quantities of cheese. Cheese is not only rich in calcium but in B vitamins as well which allows the bones to absorb calcium easily.
2. Healthy heart
Cheese is important for the proper functioning of your heart. It is a rich source of health fats which promotes proper functioning of the body.. Besides this, cheese is also rich in potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium which are an exclusive combination for keeping your cardiovascular system in good state of health.
Also read: 5 Tips To Keep Your Heart Healthy At Work
3. Prevents osteoporosis
Deficiency of calcium causes Osteoporosis and cheese is the best way to keep bones in a good state of health and prevent osteoporosis. Cheese contains protein, calcium, vitamins and minerals that can treat osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a common problem seen among women after menopause. So, regular consumption of cheese is helpful for women.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Know The Many Health Benefits Of Exercising For Osteoporosis
4. Maintaining healthy weight
Cheese is a good source of natural fats which allow you to control weight. Some varieties of cheese are low fat as well. Fats, calcium, proteins, vitamins, and minerals present in cheese build muscles and bones stronger along with a stabilized metabolism.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Cancer prevention
Cheese is rich in linoleic acid and sphingolipids, which are known for their antioxidant properties and these play a vital role in cancer prevention. However, more studies are conducted to understand which variety of cheese is more suitable for preventing cancer.
Also read: Why Men Shouldn't Ignore These Early Signs And Symptoms Of Cancer
6. Dental cavities
Both calcium and phosphorous are important for healthy teeth. Other minerals present in cheese help maintain the strength and integrity of our teeth in old age as well. Eating a small portion of cheese like Blue, Monterey Jack, Brie, Cheddar, Swiss, Gouda, as a snack can prevent tooth decay.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Improved brain function
Your brain is the most complicated part of the body. Hence, it is crucial for you to make sure it is in a healthy state. For healthy brain activity, your body utilizes the fats it derives from the food you eat. Rich in omega 3 and fatty acids, cheese is a delicious way to keep your brain in a good state of health.
8. Boosts immunity
Cheese can boost your immunity as well. Good bacteria in cheese can boost gut health which improves your body's ability to fight infections.
Also read: 4 Symptoms That Tell You Have A Weak Immune System
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.