These Daily Habits Can Support Better Eye Health In The Long Run
The eyes are delicate organs constantly exposed to stressors like blue light, UV rays, pollution, and screen time. Read on as we discuss tips to improve your eye health.
In essence, simple daily choices can have a powerful cumulative effect on long term health
Daily habits can significantly boost eye health and they don't just help in the short term but also provide lasting protection as you age. The eyes are delicate organs constantly exposed to stressors like blue light, UV rays, pollution, and screen time. Over time, these factors can lead to eye fatigue, dry eyes, and even chronic conditions like cataracts or macular degeneration. However, consistently practicing healthy habits such as eating a nutrient-rich diet, taking screen breaks, and maintaining hygiene can strengthen eye tissues, improve vision quality, reduce the risk of age-related issues, and preserve eyesight well into old age. Read on as we discuss how daily habits can boost eye health in the long run.
Daily habits that support better eye health in the long run
1. Get quality sleep
Your eyes recover and repair during sleep. Lack of sleep leads to dry, red, and tired eyes. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can affect tear production and increase the risk of eye infections and inflammation. Prioritising 7–8 hours of sleep daily helps your eyes stay refreshed and healthy.
2. Eat eye-friendly foods
A diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin supports healthy vision. Leafy greens, carrots, eggs, citrus fruits, and fatty fish help maintain the retina, reduce oxidative stress, and prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.
3. Wear sunglasses with UV protection
Ultraviolet (UV) rays can accelerate eye aging, leading to cataracts and other vision issues. Wearing sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection every time you're outdoors shields your eyes from harmful radiation, preserving long-term eye health.
4. Keep your eyes hydrated
Staying hydrated and using artificial tears if needed can prevent dry eyes, especially in air-conditioned or heated environments. Blinking regularly during screen use also helps lubricate the eyes and protect the cornea, reducing the risk of chronic dryness and discomfort.
5. Get regular eye exams
A comprehensive eye checkup once a year can detect early signs of conditions like glaucoma, retinal issues, or diabetic eye disease. Even if you don't have vision problems, early detection through routine exams can prevent serious complications in the future.
6. Practice good hygiene with eye products
Avoid sharing eye makeup, and always wash hands before touching your eyes or handling contact lenses. Poor hygiene can lead to infections like conjunctivitis or corneal ulcers, which can permanently affect vision if not managed properly.
7. Limit screen time and adjust lighting
Excessive screen time without breaks strains your eyes and can cause long-term vision fatigue. Adjusting screen brightness, using blue light filters, and avoiding glare can protect your eyes daily and reduce the cumulative stress on your retina and optic nerve.
8. Exercise regularly
Daily physical activity improves blood circulation, including to the eyes. Better circulation means more oxygen and nutrients reach the eye tissues, reducing the risk of chronic diseases like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy over time.
9. Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke
Smoking significantly increases the risk of developing cataracts, optic nerve damage, and AMD. Quitting smoking and staying away from secondhand smoke can drastically lower the chances of irreversible vision loss.
In essence, simple daily choices can have a powerful cumulative effect on long-term eye health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.