Doctor Tells Why Your Child Should Never Rub Eyes
Repeated or forceful rubbing can weaken the cornea and even lead keratoconus.
Kids rub their eyes as a natural response to sleepiness
The most common cause of eye rubbing in children is simply tiredness. When children feel fatigued, they may rub their eyes as a natural response to express their sleepiness. However, there can be many other possible reasons like itching, irritation or even a habit.
"Kids are often seen rubbing their eyes. This might be just innocuous due to a habit, might be due to allergies or sometimes it is aggravated by the child having an uncorrected visual power or a refractive error," said Dr. Deepali Garg Mathur, Principal Consultant, Ophthalmology, Max Hospital.
The dangers of eye rubbing in children
"Whenever the child rubs his or her eyes, these hands carry germs and bacteria and rubbing can often introduce them into the eyes, potentially causing infections. Rubbing can also worsen existing infections and spread them to other parts of the eye or the other eye," said Dr. Garg.
The expert also warned that repeated or forceful rubbing can weaken the cornea and even lead to what is called keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea is thinned out and bulges into a cone shape, contributing to distorted vision and in severe cases may require a corneal transplant. "Sometimes scratching the cornea with long fingernails can lead to abrasions on the cornea which can of course be treated but can lead to damage," she added.
If there are allergies, repeated rubbing can exacerbate the condition. It can inflammation, leading to more redness, swelling and itching.
What should you do?
"There should not be any underlying condition due to which the kid is rubbing his or her eyes. If the child has a tendency to rub their eyes, there's no harm in giving protective zero-power glasses. If the child has systemic allergic conditions, seek medical help for anti-allergic treatment," the expert advised.
Ensure your child's hands are frequently washed to minimize the risk of bacteria entering their eyes, even if they do rub them occasionally.
When you notice your child rubbing their eyes, gently redirect their attention to another activity or provide alternatives, like using a tissue to pat their eyes instead of rubbing.
(Dr. Deepali Garg Mathur, Principal Consultant - Eye Care/Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.