The Next Time You Need Something To Munch Try These Healthy Jackfruit Chips! Even Better They Aid In Quick Weight Loss
Weight loss snack: Jackfruit chips are highly nutritious and good for health. They are fiber rich which helps in good digestion. Moreover, healthy cooking options like baking or roasting makes them a perfect snack for weight loss.
You must try this extremely tasty and a crispy snack right now!
Jackfruit chips as the name suggests, are the chips made out of the inner edible pieces of this wonder superfood jackfruit. Instead of deep frying these chips you can roast or even bake them. To make it a delicious and a healthy recipe, you can add some traditional ingredients while preparing this snack. These include salt, turmeric, chilies or pepper. Jackfruit chips are highly nutritious and good for health. They are fiber rich which helps in good digestion. Rich in fiber these even aid in quick weight loss. Moreover, healthy cooking options like baking or roasting makes them a perfect snack for weight loss. Extremely tasty and a crispy snack, it has all the nutrients that you can find in jackfruit.
Celebrity nutritionist in her recent Instagram post talks about this wonderful snack. Let us first discover some health benefits of this wonder fruit.
Some amazing health benefits of jackfruit:
1. Helps fight chronic diseases
Jackfruit contains a wide array of antioxidants. Your body needs antioxidants to fight off the early signs of aging and some common infections and diseases such as runny rose, cold, and flu. Jackfruit is an excellent source of the natural antioxidant Vitamin C. Antioxidants are also crucial in fighting free radicals that damage cells. Eliminating free radicals from your body ensures that the body functions smoothly, and is not subject to the effects of premature and accelerated damage. Vitamin C is water soluble and is not produced by your body. Therefore, it is necessary that you consume it absolutely by your diet, and foods such as the jackfruit.
2. High in fiber
Jackfruit is high in dietary fiber. High fiber content in jackfruit helps improve digestion and prevents constipation. Its ability to prevent constipation further helps in prevention of hemorrhoids.
3. Quick weight loss
Jackfruit can help in weight loss because it is fat free and low in calories. This means you can consume this vegetable in your diet easily without worrying about your weight. Moreover, you will benefit from all its other nutrients.
4. Helps prevent cancer
Due its richness with anti-oxidants, vitamin C and phytonutrient properties, jackfruit can cure different types of cancer such as lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, skin cancer and prostate cancer. These nutritional properties treat cell damage and develop resistance.
5. Helps lower high blood pressure
Jackfruit has a good potassium content, so it can be beneficial if you have high blood pressure. This also helps in preventing other heart disease and strokes. Potassium content also improves muscle and nerve function.
Here's how you can make it:
You can first cut jackfruit into half and remove the central core from it. Also, remove the flesh bulbs and the seeds from the fruit. Cut the fruit into long wedges( in the same way as you cut for potato chips). Add some turmeric powder powder, salt and water in a small bowl and dip the wedges for some time. Thereafter, you can either bake or roast these chips as per your wish. You can grease the baking tray or roasting pan with olive oil or ghee to make these chips crisp and crunchy.
Happy healthy snacking from us to you!
