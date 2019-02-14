Should You Eat Dal Rice? Here's Why Research Now Backs This Protein Mix That Aids Weight Loss And Gut Health
In numerous of our previous articles, we have talked about how dal rice or a combination of both in the form of khichdi, is one of the healthiest meals that exists today. The combination of cereals and legumes for preparation of dal rice or khichdi is in proportions that complement the amino acid profile of each other. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra advocates dal rice as a great healthy meal. People who are on a weight loss diet, people with diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure... everyone can have dal rice.
What's more is that this humble dish has stood the test of time, and even got validation from The Lancet. A study done previously mentioned how it is going to be difficult to serve 3 billion people on Earth because of food crisis. However, it said that resorting to staple Indian diet of dal rice can save us from starvation.
So, all those people who have been believing the myth that rice causes diabetes or dal rice can make them gain weight, it's time you start trusting facts more than the myths.
Here are some health benefits of dal rice by Pooja Malhotra (as shared on her social media)
1. While dal and rice individually lack a few essential amino acids, the combination of the two make for a complete amino acid profile. Pooja informs that rice contains cysteine and methionine, both of which are lacking in lentils. Similarly, lentils contain lysine, the amino acid which grains lack.
2. The joy of eating dal rice is best with a lip-smacking tadka of ghee on it. Not only will ghee make the dish more delicious, it will also help you absorb all nutrients from dal rice and from spices like turmeric and cumin. However, you need to watch for the amount of ghee you use. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you should add as much ghee to your food that enhances (and not kills) the original taste of it.
3. The beauty of dal rice and khichdi is that this simple dish can be prepared in unique ways. To make it more wholesome and nutritious, you can add a variety of lentils and grains (in your khichdi). And for the tadka, numerous spices can be added. Hing and jeera, for instance, are commonly added to dal and even khichdi. The two ingredients impart an earthy flavour to the dish and are excellent for digestion at the same time.
4. Turmeric is another essential ingredient in both dal rice and khichdi. This golden spice has numerous health benefits. Read here to know all about them.
5. Dal rice is high in fibre and antioxidants. You are likely to get Vitamin A, D, E and K all at once by eating this very easy-to-prepare staple Indian dish. It is one dish which can aid digestion, improve your metabolism, reduce inflammation in the body, promote weight loss and build immunity.
(Pooja Malhotra is a nutritionist based in Delhi)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
