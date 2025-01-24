Home »  Living Healthy »  Are These Snacks Healthy? Think Twice!

Are These Snacks Healthy? Think Twice!

Healthy snacking helps stabilise blood sugar levels, improves moods and keeps your energy levels steady.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 24, 2025 07:26 IST
2-Min Read
Are These Snacks Healthy? Think Twice!

Juices are deprived of dietary fibre

Contrary to popular belief, snacking can be a part of a healthy diet. Right snacking helps fuel the body between meals. Healthy snacking helps stabilise blood sugar levels, improves moods, keeps your energy levels steady, enhances your ability to focus and allows you to sleep properly. However, it is essential to choose the right snack to beat those hunger pangs. The market is flooded with snaking options. Some of these are unhealthy while others claim to be healthy but aren't. Here, we have a list of such snacking options that are secretly harmful to your health.

Unhealthy snacks to avoid

1. Sweetened yogurt



RELATED STORIES
related

Looking For Healthy Snacking Foods During Pregnancy? Here Are 8 Munching Options That Are Safe For Pregnant Women

In this article, we explore eight nutritious and safe munching options for pregnant women that support both taste and nourishment, ensuring you and your baby receive the best care during this special journey.

related

Nutritionist Reveals The Secret To Healthy Snacking

Its a snack thats not only refreshing and crunchy but also packed with nutrients.

Yogurt is a probiotic which can help improve gut health. However, flavoured yogurt which is a popular choice might not be the healthiest version. Flavoured or sweetened yogurt is loaded with added sugar, artificial flavours, extra calories and food colours.

2. Packed juices



Juices are deprived of dietary fibre. Packed juices are not just deprived of fibre but are also loaded with added sugar and preservatives. These juices contain zero or no nutrition. Overconsumption of these can also contribute to weight gain.

3. Energy bars

Energy bars are usually considered healthy and energising. However, those packed energy bars may not be a perfect blend of carbs, fibre and protein. Most of these also contain sugar.

One can snack on homemade energy bars.

4. Diet snacks

Snacks labelled as 'diet snacks' might seem healthier but it's just another marketing stint. Most of these snacks contain salt, sugar, palm oil, preservatives and unhealthy fats.

Instead, choose fresh fruits as a snack.

5. Vegetable chips

If you believe that these chips can offer the goodness of veggies, you shouldn't. These chips are highly-processed and do not contain any nutrition.

Healthy snacks to choose from: Fresh fruits, oatmeal, nuts and seeds, apple with peanut butter, veggie sticks with hummus, chia pudding, boiled egg, popcorn and roasted chickpeas.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases