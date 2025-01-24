Are These Snacks Healthy? Think Twice!
Healthy snacking helps stabilise blood sugar levels, improves moods and keeps your energy levels steady.
Contrary to popular belief, snacking can be a part of a healthy diet. Right snacking helps fuel the body between meals. Healthy snacking helps stabilise blood sugar levels, improves moods, keeps your energy levels steady, enhances your ability to focus and allows you to sleep properly. However, it is essential to choose the right snack to beat those hunger pangs. The market is flooded with snaking options. Some of these are unhealthy while others claim to be healthy but aren't. Here, we have a list of such snacking options that are secretly harmful to your health.
Unhealthy snacks to avoid
1. Sweetened yogurt
Yogurt is a probiotic which can help improve gut health. However, flavoured yogurt which is a popular choice might not be the healthiest version. Flavoured or sweetened yogurt is loaded with added sugar, artificial flavours, extra calories and food colours.
2. Packed juices
Juices are deprived of dietary fibre. Packed juices are not just deprived of fibre but are also loaded with added sugar and preservatives. These juices contain zero or no nutrition. Overconsumption of these can also contribute to weight gain.
3. Energy bars
Energy bars are usually considered healthy and energising. However, those packed energy bars may not be a perfect blend of carbs, fibre and protein. Most of these also contain sugar.
One can snack on homemade energy bars.
4. Diet snacks
Snacks labelled as 'diet snacks' might seem healthier but it's just another marketing stint. Most of these snacks contain salt, sugar, palm oil, preservatives and unhealthy fats.
Instead, choose fresh fruits as a snack.
5. Vegetable chips
If you believe that these chips can offer the goodness of veggies, you shouldn't. These chips are highly-processed and do not contain any nutrition.
Healthy snacks to choose from: Fresh fruits, oatmeal, nuts and seeds, apple with peanut butter, veggie sticks with hummus, chia pudding, boiled egg, popcorn and roasted chickpeas.
