What Is Rainbow Diet? Does It Help Lose Weight? Read Here To Know All Your Answers
Weight loss is one of the many benefits rainbow diet offers. This diet has also been linked to several physical and mental health benefits. Read on..
Rainbow diet is nothing but eating a variety of colourful and nutritious foods.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rainbow diet includes a variety of colourful foods
- Orange colored foods contain flavonoids, lycopene and vitamin C
- Red coloured foods have anti-inflammatory properties
Your old clothes don't fit you any more? Has weight loss become your primary goal? Do not worry. Today we will talk about the rainbow diet which helps you lose weight but not health. Even more interesting, it helps you manage your weight forever. Well, if you are thinking this diet to be another fad diet, you might be wrong. Rainbow diet is nothing but eating a variety of colourful and nutritious foods. These includes fresh and natural fruits and vegetables. Weight loss is one of the many benefits this diet offers. This diet has also been linked to several physical and mental health benefits. In fact, following a rainbow diet plan a can get all the essential nutrients your body needs. Eating a diet consisting of plenty of colourful foods may be beneficial for the immune system to fight off chronic diseases.
Also read: These 6 Protein-Rich Foods Are A Must If You Want To Get Rid Of Belly Fat Quickly
Health benefits of the rainbow diet
Reds
Red fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, watermelons, radish, raspberries, red peppers, strawberries, pink grapes are rich in phytochemicals (lycopene and anthocyanins). These foods have anti-inflammatory properties and will help you protect against certain diseases including cancer(prostate cancer) and diabetes. They are beneficial for eye health and keep your skin healthy.
Oranges
The antioxidants in these orange-coloured foods help prevent free radical damage to your DNA. These foods are great for your skin health. Orange colored foods contain zeaxanthin, flavonoids, lycopene, potassium, vitamin C and beta-carotene. These antioxidants help your body in many different ways. For instance, they help in maintaining a healthy heart and even increase bone density. Carrots, oranges, lemons, sweet potatoes, papayas, pumpkins, jackfruit and the list is endless.
Yellows
Foods like pineapple, orange, lemons and papaya are known to be good for digestive health, reduce inflammation and swelling. These foods contain enzymes such as bromelain and papain that may provide a wide array of health benefits.
Greens
Well! Who doesn't know the numerous health benefits of green leafy vegetables? Spinach, cabbage, mustard greens, peas, kale, parsley, celery, kiwi, green apples, broccoli, artichoke are great for your overall health. They are packed full of vitamins, minerals, potassium, fibre, and antioxidants. These nutrients boost the immune system, help you in weight loss and improve your gut health. They also increase energy and reduce your risk of cancer.
Also read: Top 6 Nutritional Changes You Need To Make Today To Get Rid Of Belly Fat: Top 20 Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat
Purples or blues
These deep coloured foods, which include purple cauliflower, purple cabbage, purple kale, eggplant, blueberries, cranberries, are loaded with antioxidants which are amazing for your brain and heart health. They may also help reduce inflammation in the body.
Whites
These fruits and veggies may not look as colourful as other foods, but they improve your overall health and well-being. Bananas, cauliflower, potatoes, onions, garlic are known for their ability to reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, manage high blood pressure and protect against certain type of cancers.
Also read: Apple Shaped Body (With More Belly Fat) Found To Be Unhealthier Than Pear Shaped Body; Ways To Cut Down Belly Fat You Must Know
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.