Tension Headaches And Stress Management: What You Need To Know

Tension Headaches And Stress Management: What You Need To Know

Staring at a computer screen for long periods of time, some kinds of foods and even cold temperature can trigger tension headache. Other common triggers include alcohol, cold or flu, fatigue, excessive intake of caffeine, lack of sufficient water intake and skipping meals.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jul 1, 2020 03:37 IST
2-Min Read
Tension headaches can be triggered by stress and lack of sleep

  1. Some kinds of foods can trigger tension headache
  2. Lack of sleep can also be a trigger
  3. Pain relievers and muscle relaxants can help in reducing these headaches

Stress, tension and anxiety can never be good for you. Outbreak of COVID-19 and lockdown has affected the livelihood of many. Worrying about future and waiting for things to get back to normal is inevitable at the moment. Having said that, it is also important to know that stressing and worrying solves nothing, and harms your physical and mental health instead. Stress and anxiety are one of the most common cause of tension headaches. They can cause mild to moderate and even intense pain behind your eyes and in your head and neck.

Tension headaches can also be episodic and are known to be more common among women. Apart from combatting stress and anxiety, there are other ways that can help in preventing and managing tension headaches at home.

Here are some remedies for tension headaches

Taking care of these triggers can help in keeping these tension headaches away. Drink sufficient water every day if you are prone to these headaches. Pay attention to your sleep and avoid skipping meals.

Pain relievers and muscle relaxants can help in stopping muscle contractions and reduce tension headache. Your healthcare provider may also prescribe antidepressants that can make you feel less stressed and reduce headache.

You can also take up stress management classes, cognitive behaviourial therapy, acupuncture, meditation and yoga to keep your stress levels under control. Do some breathing exercises and try to be solution-oriented instead of focusing just on your problems. Spend time with your loved ones, friends and family and indulge in a hobby.

a4ju1fu

Manage stress to keep tension headaches away
Photo Credit: iStock

In case the headache does not subside and you are unable to control stress and have been feeling low for weeks, take professional help. In these testing times, taking care of your physical health and mental health is equally important.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

