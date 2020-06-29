Can Stress Affect Your Immune System: Here's The Link
Stress harmful effect: It is extremely important to manage stress with effective strategies. Stress can affect your immune system too. Here's the link.
Stress can affect both mental and physical health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stress can lead to insomnia
- You are more likely to crave sweet treats when stressed
- Exercise and yoga can help control stress
Stress has become a part of many lives today. From tight deadlines to personal issues, multiple factors can result in stress. But not many are aware of the ill-effects of stress which lead to delayed treatment. Too much stress when not managed properly can be harmful to your health in various ways. It can affect both mental and physical health of an individual. It may also increase the risk of heart diseases. Stress harms your immune system too. Therefore, it is important to manage stress to ward off potential diseases too.
Stress and immunity: Here's the link
The immune system works against the infections and protects your body from illnesses. Studies suggest that stress can weaken your immune system and make you prone to illnesses.
Dr. Akshay Kumar from Artemis Hospital explains, "The state of mind certainly affects one's state of physical health. The disruption in the state of mind not only raises concern for mental health but also has debilitating effects on physical health. Stress weakens your immune system making you more vulnerable to fall ill."
"Due to stress, your body produces a high level of cortisol hormone, altering the immune system. Your brain gives defense signals to the endocrine system thus releasing the hormones to fend off diseases but the constant hormonal dysregulation caused by stress might affect your health. When the human mind is stressed your immune system further gets compromised due to the body being unable to produce the required lymphocytes (white blood cells) which are an essential part of your immune system to fight off microbes and antigens," he adds.
Other harmful effects of stress on body
Your mental health majorly gets affected due to stress. Uncontrolled stress can increase the risk of mental health issues like anxiety, depression, sadness, anger outburst and others.
Stress can affect your digestion too. You may suffer from issues like nausea, vomiting and more. Poor eating habits due to stress can also contribute to the problem.
Too much stress can also cause fatigue and create an inability to perform different tasks.
Stress can also result in insomnia, higher risk of hypertension, rapid breathing, heartburn and frequent headaches.
(Dr. Akshay Kumar- Attending Consultant, Department of Mental Health & Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
