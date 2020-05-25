Lockdown Stress: 6 Quick And Simple Ways To Make You Feel Better
Lockdown stress: Listening to music you enjoy stimulates the release of dopamine, which in turn makes you feel rewarded. Additionally, listening to good music activates multiple areas of the brain including those associated with movement, planning, attention and memory.
Lockdown stress: Do some stretching exercises after long hours of sitting
Living in lockdown and staying indoors has been a bit too overwhelming in more occasions than one. Not being able to lead your life in the 'normal' way has been overwhelming for all of us. And with the number of coronavirus cases still surging in India, it's about time we all get used to the new 'normal' and be grateful about everything that we have right, from good food to a comfortable shelter and loving friends and family. However, if times have been slightly more difficult than usual, there are a few things that you can do to make yourself feel better.
In this article, we are going to talk about a few quick and simple yet effective ways that can help you feel better. All you need is 15 minutes or less for these tasks and they are going to make you feel refreshed and definitely less stressed.
Quick ways to feel better if lockdown is making you feel overwhelmed
1. Step outside: Whenever you feel stressed or bored, take a break from chores or your work and step outside for some fresh air. Take deep breaths, walk a few steps and you will begin to feel light within minutes.
2. Listen to good music: Listening to music you enjoy stimulates the release of dopamine, which in turn makes you feel rewarded. Additionally, listening to good music activates multiple areas of the brain including those associated with movement, planning, attention and memory.
3. Stretch: Avoid long hours of sitting. Stand up straight for every 3 minutes of sitting. Once you get up, do some bending exercises and stretching. Drink a glass of water and then get back to your work.
4. Eat a healthy snack: Munch on some roasted nuts, makhanas, roasted black chana, etc. They can give a boost to your energy levels and make you feel fresher and more energised.
5. Connect with someone: Talking to a friend or a family member always works whenever you are having a breakdown.
6. Do some household chores: Engaging in household chores like cleaning or dusting can be therapeutic sometimes. Having an organised environment around you can make your thoughts organised. Try it for yourself!
Do not let the lockdown or the pandemic get on to you. As mentioned above, be grateful of the things you are blessed with! Most importantly, stay indoors and stay safe!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
