Tips For Children To Manage Exam Stress

It is essential that parents, educators, and children themselves recognise the signs of exam stress and adopt proactive measures to manage it effectively.

Exam season can be overwhelming for children, often triggering anxiety, lack of sleep, poor eating habits, and emotional distress. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), academic stress is one of the leading causes of mental health challenges among students worldwide. In India, increasing pressure to perform well in exams only adds to this burden. It is essential that parents, educators, and children themselves recognise the signs of exam stress and adopt proactive measures to manage it effectively. With the right strategies, children can not only excel academically but also build resilience and confidence in high-pressure situations.

Understanding the root of exam stress in children

Exam stress arises from fear of failure, peer comparison, parental expectations, and time pressure. According to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), early intervention and emotional support can significantly reduce the psychological toll of academic pressure. The goal isn't just good grades, it's a balanced approach that safeguards mental health and nurtures a lifelong love of learning.



1. Set a realistic study schedule

Breaking study sessions into smaller, manageable chunks can help reduce anxiety. Use planners or visual calendars to allocate time for each subject. Encourage regular short breaks to avoid burnout. A balanced timetable allows children to feel in control and boosts productivity.



2. Prioritise sleep and rest

Children need 8-10 hours of sleep for optimal brain function. Lack of rest can impair memory, focus, and mood. Avoid late-night cramming and reduce screen time before bed. Establish a calming bedtime routine to ensure restorative sleep during exams.

3. Encourage healthy eating habits

Nutrient-rich foods support brain health. Include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, and iron such as walnuts, eggs, bananas, and green leafy vegetables. Avoid processed snacks and sugary drinks which can cause energy crashes and irritability.

4. Practice relaxation techniques

Breathing exercises, meditation, or even five minutes of quiet reflection can significantly reduce stress levels. Techniques like box breathing (inhale 4 sec, hold 4 sec, exhale 4 sec, hold 4 sec) help calm the nervous system. Yoga or stretching can also release physical tension.

5. Create a distraction-free study zone

Help children set up a quiet, clean, and clutter-free space dedicated to studying. Reduce distractions such as mobile phones, television, or loud environments. A focused workspace improves concentration and reduces mental fatigue.

6. Teach positive self-talk

Children often internalise stress through negative thoughts like “I can't do this” or “I'll fail.” Encourage them to replace these with affirmations such as “I'm prepared” or “I'll do my best.” Positive reinforcement builds confidence and reduces fear.

7. Allow time for physical activity

Exercise is a proven stress-buster. Even a 20-minute walk, dance session, or playtime can elevate mood, improve focus, and reduce anxiety. WHO recommends at least 60 minutes of physical activity daily for children, especially during mentally taxing periods.

8. Talk openly about feelings

Create a safe space where children feel comfortable expressing their worries. Listen without judgment. If signs of stress persist, such as crying, aggression, or withdrawal, consider speaking with a school counsellor or psychologist for early intervention.

Exams are only one part of a child's journey, not a definition of their worth. As emphasised by WHO, emotional well-being is as crucial as academic success. By building healthy habits, creating supportive environments, and fostering open communication, children can face exams with confidence and calm. Let's teach them that managing stress is a life skill, not just a seasonal one.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

