Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help

Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help

Remedies for headache: Several home remedies can help fight headache naturally. One of these is use of essential oils. Here are some essential oils you can use.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 7, 2020 09:30 IST
2-Min Read
Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help

Essential oils can be used to reduce headache effectively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Essential oils can be used to fight several ailments
  2. Too much stress can lead to headache
  3. You can also try yoga and meditation to fight headache

Headache is a common issue. Several reasons can contribute to a headache including stress, fatigue, long term exposure to screens and much more. Popping a painkiller is not a healthy way to relieve headache. Several home remedies can help fight headache naturally. One of these is use of essential oils to fight headache. Essential oils have multiple uses. These offer several health benefits as well as beauty benefits. You can use essentials to fight headache as well. Here's a list of essential oils you can use to reduce headache naturally.

Home remedies for headache: Try these essential oils


1. Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil has been used for its medicinal properties for many years. Use of peppermint oil can help relieve headache, muscle pain, itching and digestive issues. Peppermint oil has a cooling effect, it is commonly used in homemade mouthwashes.

u7llgf88

You can use peppermint oil to fight headache effectively
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Chamomile oil

Chamomile oil can offer a variety of benefits. It can help you fight indigestion, nausea, skin rash and inflammation. It can also promote sleep. Chamomile oil can be used to reduce headache and also stress and anxiety. Drinking chamomile tea also leaves a relaxing effect on your body and mind.

Also read: Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

3. Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil can also offer several benefits. This oil can be used to disinfect wounds, control blood sugar levels and soothe cold sores. Eucalyptus oil can also be used to clear sinus and reduce inflammation. Use of this oil can also relieve pain effectively.

Also read: Surprising Benefits Of Essential Oils You Need To Know

4. Lavender oil

Lavender oil is commonly used for skin as it can offer several beauty benefits. This oil can help reduce symptoms of depression, stress and anxiety. It can be used to fight migraine headaches.

lvrhpj8

Lavender oil can be used to fight skin issues
Photo Credit: iStock

How to use essential oils?

You should never apply essential oils directly to your skin. It should be mixed with a carrier oil before application. This mixture can be used for massage. You can also put a few drops of essential oil on a tissue and inhale it. You can also add a few drops of essential oil to a room freshener or bath oils.

Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: Try These Essential Oils To Control Hypertension Naturally

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies




Trending Diseases
