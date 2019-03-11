Take Out 2 Minutes For This Breathing Exercise That Can De-Stress You; Better! You Can Do It Anytime, Anywhere
HIGHLIGHTS
- Breathing exercise can help in providing oxygen to your lungs
- They can promote good sleep
- They can prevent respiratory illnesses linked to air pollution
Did you know that it takes nothing more than 2 minutes to feel less stress, reduce blood pressure and restore your body balance? Breathing exercise is the enormously underrated activity which can sometimes help you heal better and faster than medicines. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has often advocated the importance of including breathing exercises in your daily routine, especially in times of high air pollution. Apart from reducing your stress and making you feel calm as ever, breathing exercises can also help people with irritating cough, asthma and consistent congestion problems. What's more is that they can help in easing breathing for people with breathing problems as well.
In one of his posts on Instagram, Luke shares a "4-7-8 breathing technique" that can help you have better sleep, contribute to regulating blood pressure, reduce stress and provide sufficient oxygen to your lungs.
The 4-7-8 breathing technique that can de-stress you
For doing this breathing exercise, you need to sit down on the floor with legs crossed and back straight.
1. Inhale for 4 seconds
For the 4 second count, you need to close your mouth and inhale through your nose. Inhale through your nose for 4-second count.
2. Hold your breath for 7 seconds
After inhaling slowly, hold your breath for 7-second count. Do not stress yourself and be easy as you breathe.
3. Exhale with 8-second count
After holding your breath for 7 seconds, exhale completely through your mouth making a whoosh sound. Exhale for a 8-second count.
Repeat the process for 3 times, or more if you feel the need or have the time for it.
This breathing exercise can be helpful for one and all. Breathing exercise can in fact, be a part of a healthy lifestyle that can prevent onset of respiratory problems.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
