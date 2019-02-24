ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do This Breathing Exercise Every Day To Beat Air Pollution

Do This Breathing Exercise Every Day To Beat Air Pollution

In times of high levels of air pollution, doing some breathing exercises can help in transporting more oxygen to your lungs. Read here to know about this intense breathing exercise which you should do every day.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 24, 2019 11:36 IST
3-Min Read
Breathing exercises are important for people with asthma and other respiratory illness

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Breathing exercise can help in providing oxygen to your lungs
  2. They help in cleansing your lungs internally
  3. They can prevent respiratory illnesses linked to air pollution

Breathing exercises hold special importance in the present times, courtesy, air pollution! People with asthma, consistent irritating cough and congestion problems tend to experience difficulty in breathing and thus it is important for them to take extra precaution to beat ill effects of air pollution. For people who are not suffering from such respiratory illness, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and do some breathing exercises to prevent risks of catching them. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho agrees, and shares a set of breathing exercises as part of the Lung Cleanse he recently shared on Instagram.

Breathing Exercise: Luke Coutinho's Lung Cleanse

Luke suggests that this lung cleanse must be done after an hour or two after having breakfast.


To begin with the exercise, you need to stand with your arms on sides and feet slightly apart. Try relaxing yourself. Now, take a few deep breaths and exhale through your nose.

Also read: Home Remedies For A Persistent Cough: Here's What You Can Do

Slowly, start breathing through your nose and exhale slowly through your mouth. Exhale slow enough that you are unable to exhale anymore. However, do not stop there as there is still air left in your lungs. Some air (residual air) remains in lungs and does not get replaced as we breathe.

okfn8ea

Breathing exercises can help in beating ill effects of air pollution
Photo Credit: iStock

The next involves forcing your diaphragm to exhale air from your lungs by wheezing. You can exhale multiple times from your mouth with ho, ho, ho, until you feel there is no more air in the lungs. Once you do this, you will feel as if you have pulled your belly towards spine.

Also read: 5 Home Remedy Secrets For Quick Relief From Dry Cough

After this, inhale clean air to your lungs through your nose. Once you inhale, hold your breath for 6 seconds. By this point, your lungs are going to be filled with fresh oxygen.

After this, exhale again through your mouth until there is no air left in your lungs. Repeat the ho, ho process to get all the stale air out of your lungs.

This whole procedure should be repeated as many times as you like.

This breathing exercise, when done regularly, can completely purify your lungs. Luke informs that this breathing exercise also perform the benefit of strengthening your stomach. It will also help in toning of your skin and bringing back its lost glow. Remember that air pollution can have devastating effects on your skin.

Also read: An Essential Oil To Reduce Indoor Air Pollution, Provide Relief From Cough, Cold And Congestion: You Cannot Miss This One

Besides, there are traditional breathing exercises like Pranayama, Kapalbhati, etc, which can ease breathing for you and also provide your lungs with oxygen.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information,

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

