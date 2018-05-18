Taapsee Pannu: Know How The Actress Gives Perfect Weight Loss And Fitness Goals
The Bollywood industry is no longer merely about being glamorous and fashion icons. Promoting fitness and good health has become a very recent forte of B-town stalwarts and that has helped a much larger cause of making India a more health-conscious and fit country. From Bhumi Pednekar to Jahnvi Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more... More and more celebrities are now joining the fitness bandwagon and working towards motivating people to give up their laziness, exercise regularly and clean healthy. We have spoken about the health and fitness regime of numerous celebrities previously, showing what they include in their diet plans and workout plans. Today, we will talk about actress Taapsee Pannu who we can rightly call an inspiring fitness icon!
Taapsee won many hearts through her performance in films like Pink and Judwaa 2. We recently saw her sharing a teaser for Soorma, one of her upcoming films, where she will be essaying the role Harpreet - a daughter, a sportsperson and a brave spirit. As part of the caption, Taapsee mentions how she has an "undying love for sports".
Engaging in sports can be very helpful for one's physical and mental well-being. From managing diabetes to a healthy weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, stronger immunity, improved blood circulation and stronger bones, engaging in sports can be extremely healthy for the body. What's more is that playing sports helps you have a positive attitude, makes you more disciplined and focused in life. Playing sports help you be calm and learn virtues like teamwork, mutual respect and setting goals in life.
Kudos to Taapsee for promoting sports, and making people more aware about the importance of sports for overall health and fitness.
But her fitness regime doesn't end here. She shared a picture of doing yoga by the beach somewhere in Barcelona. We are all aware of the endless health benefits of yoga. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that Surya Namaskar is an exercise which you can do every day. Besides, practicing yoga gives you a surprisingly flexible and lean body with stronger muscle strength. Some of the health benefits of yoga include improving posture, preventing breakdown of cartilage and joints, offering protection to spine, improving bone health, blood flow, heart rate, immunity and focus, reducing stress, maintaining nervous system, releasing tension in limbs and much more.
Furthermore, Taapsee also shared a video of her being fiercely engaged in kickboxing. Kickboxing is an exercise which can help in burning calories in every session. People on a weight loss regime can definitely include kickboxing in their fitness regime. Kickboxing also helps in improving coordination and boosting energy. It can give a boost to your confidence levels and help in stress management quite effectively.
More power to Taapsee for giving fans some amazing fitness goals!
