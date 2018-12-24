Daddy Cool Anil Kapoor Turns 62: His Sprinting Video Is The Best Fitspiration On Internet Today
Anil Kapoor rings bells for his 62nd birthday today. Take a look at the exercises which helps the actor have a perfect shape and toned body!
Anil Kapoor includes running, sprinting and cycling in his fitness routine
- Anil Kapoor believes that there is no substitute to hard work
- He includes running and sprinting in his fitness routine
- He also includes cycling in his fitness routine
We couldn't be any less excited for Anil Kapoor's birthday. The super fit and dapper looking actor rings bells for his 62nd birthday today. What's more is that he took his birthday as an opportunity to present first look of his next film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on Instagram. Daughter Sonam Kapoor will be starring in the film, the trailer of which is going to release on December 27. "Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamkapoor (sic)" he wrote on his official page on Instagram.
Scrolling down through his posts on Instagram, one cannot help but wonder what is that Anil Kapoor does to keep himself in the perfect shape. It is awe-inspiring to see him flaunt perfectly toned and fit body at this age. And the secret behind it? Well, it is nothing but discipline and the right kind of attitude and determination.
Be it an injury or a festive occasion like his own birthday, there seems to be nothing that can stop the actor from working out and keeping his best foot forward for exercising.
In the video below, Anil Kapoor can be seen sprinting, an exercise which celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends we all should do at least once a week. Sprinting is an exercise which involves running at a fast pace over a short distance. It is known to be one of the most powerful physique-shaping exercises. Read here to know other health benefits of sprinting.
"Jab saara jag sota hai, humari kahani raftaar leti hai... Could not think of a better way to kick off the birthday!
Also, need to burn off all those cakes!" writes Anil Kapoor in the caption of his post.
And this is not it. The actor also seems to be fond of other cardio exercises like running and cycling, if his Instagram posts are to be believed. Watch the video below, to see the birthday man having a nice run by the beach. Not forgetting to give fans some fitspiration, he writes in the caption, " "Ask yourself: 'Can I give more?'. The answer is usually: 'Yes'."-Paul Tergat".
Anil Kapoor has some brilliant movies to his credit, including Slumdog Millionaire, Nayak: The Real Hero, Dil Dhadakne Do, Mr. India and 1942: A Love Story to name a very few. It is all a result of pure hard work that he has been able to create a niche for himself in the industry. And it is the same hard work which he needs to keep going and continue to create a mark in Bollywood.
"There is no substitute for hard work" believes the actor, who quotes Thomas Alva Edison in the following video. He can be seen pushing his limits while cycling, an exercise which is one of the most effective calorie-burning exercises that can aid weight loss.
Kudos to Anil Kapoor for inspiring people to be fit and healthy, no matter the age, occasion or situation.
Wishing a very happy birthday to you, Anil Kapoor!
