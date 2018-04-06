Here's The Best Diet Plan To Follow Post Gallbladder Removal Surgery
Gallbladder removal is mainly done due to the presence of gallstones. After the surgery, you consume foods which can be digested easily.
The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ close to your liver. This organ releases bile into the intestines to break down food, fats particularly. So when you eat foods rich in fats, the bile is released into the small intestine for digestion. Gallbladder removal is mainly done due to the presence of gallstones. Now, these stones are not harmful most of the time, but in some cases, they block the bile passage from the bladder. This can result in pain, inflammation, and infections. This is when the removal surgery is needed.
Even after you remove the gallbladder, your body still continues to get bile from the liver. So after the removal surgery, the bile production goes low in the intestine and patients are required to avoid fats as much as possible. When they consume fats and protein after this procedure, they experience symptoms like nausea, bloating, indigestion and abdominal pain.
Soon after the surgery, you can be moved to a bland diet including foods which can be digested easily. This way, the body gets enough time to heal and soon adjusts to the bile production in the body.
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says, "The main function of the gallbladder is to store bile juice and slowly release it into the intestines when fat-containing food is consumed. Following a cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal), it is important to eat small frequent meals that are low in fat but contain adequate soluble fiber. The soluble fiber in pulses, oats, fruits, vegetables, flax seeds, methi seeds etc helps the body to get rid of bile acid sterols."
"Avoid saturated fats like red meats, egg yolk, poultry skin, full-fat dairy. Also avoid fried and fatty foods, pickles, heavy gravies, thick soups, very spicy food. Also, avoid trans fat found in processed fast foods. Also include a moderate amount of unsaturated fats and whole grains, pulses, chicken, low-fat milk, and plenty of fruits and veggies. Also, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated," she added.
Here's what your diet should look like after you go through a gallbladder removal surgery.
1. Steamed vegetables
In terms of your diet, there is one rule you need to follow and that is, 'Fewer fats and protein and more fiber.' Eating vegetables is a great way of doing this. But why should one eat steamed vegetables? Steaming vegetables improves their ability to bind the bile acid. So it will lower the risk of digestive distress after consumption of such foods. These vegetables include broccoli, cabbage, kale and green bell peppers.
2. Soluble fibers
Eating soluble fibers is another great way of lowering the risk of digestive distress. These soluble fibers bind well with the bile acid and reduce their risk of disturbing gut function, thereby preventing unwanted symptoms. These foods include
- Apples
- Bananas
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Beans
- Carrots
- Chickpeas
- Grapefruit
- Onions
- Oranges
- Lentils
- Oatmeal
3. Lean protein
The gallbladder is not needed for digesting protein. Yes, the fatty cuts of meat can lead to some digestive distress but lean protein does not cause disruptions. So avoid the marble-looking beef and remember to cut the sides of your pork chops. Eat these foods:
- Lean beef and pork cuts
- White turkey and chicken
- Cod, halibut and flounder fish
4. Healthy fats
After the surgery, your body will lack the ability to digest fats easily but that does not mean that you will discontinue fat consumption completely. Your pancreas will continue to release the fat-digesting enzymes. However, you need to be mindful of your choices. Opt for healthy fats in foods like:
- Coconut oil
- Olive oil
- Avocados
- Anchovies, salmon and sardines
- Flaxseeds
- Chia seeds
- Walnuts
- Almonds
5. Eat smaller meals
After a gallbladder removal surgery, you will notice that your body is not able to digest too much food at a time. So you must stick to smaller portions at a time. So, instead of three huge meals stick to four smaller meals.
(Pooja Malhotra is a city-based nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.