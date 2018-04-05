Know All About The Fitness Regime That Janhvi Kapoor Swears By
Here's all you need to know about the fitness regime of Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor includes yoga in her fitness regime
When you enter Bollywood or even think of being a part of the glamorous industry, the first and the foremost thing that is expected of you is to be fit and physically appealing. One of the latest entrants that Bollywood is soon going to see is none other than Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen as the lead actress in Karan Johar's upcoming movie Dhadak. Janhvi will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter, who is the brother of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor.
But as is the case with industry stalwarts like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and numerous others, Janhvi too followed a fitness and diet regime to get in shape before appearing on the 70mm screen.
Let's take a look at her fitness and diet regime
Janhvi Kapoor's fitness regime
Janhvi is a regular at the gym and enjoys her gym and workout regime. Previously, a fun video of Janhvi was doing the rounds on social media, where Janhvi was seen sharing a few exercises which can help one achieve great abs.
In the video, she says that the first exercise which is helpful for abs is planks. Planks are done by balancing on your body on your elbows and toes, with back kept straight. You need to hold in the position for as long as possible for optimum results.
The second exercise, which Janhvi swears by at the gym is teaser exercise which is done by raising your legs up straight at 45 degrees along with your arms stretched out in the front. Teaser is an advanced move which is inspired by Pilates and helps in having a stronger core.
The third exercise which Janhvi does is hanging abs exercises, which is another exercise for having a stronger core. The exercise is done by hanging on a bar and moving your legs up and down with your back straight.
Lastly, the actress does cross leg exercise which is done by lying down on the floor and raising alternate legs and arms. The exercise is done by touching your right elbow with your left knee and vice versa. This exercise is effective on your abs.
Though not a fitness freak, Janhvi seems to enjoy her time dedicated to fitness. Her workouts are usually a combination of both cardio and weightlifting. She is also a yoga enthusiast and includes yoga in her fitness regime quite often.
