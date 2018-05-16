Want To Be Fit Like Bhumi Pednekar: Here's All You Need To Know About Her Diet And Fitness Regime
Bhumi Pednekar's commendable acting skills and getting back in shape like a complete pro are the two things which have intrigued fans the most. Know all about her fitness and diet regime right here.
Bhumi Pednekar's fitness regime includes a healthy mix of cardio and weight training
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bhumi Pednekar lost around 30 kgs after her first film
- She includes less carbs in her diet
- She swears by Pilates, cardio and weight training regularly
There are some weight loss icons in Bollywood and Bhumi Pednekar is definitely one of them! We first saw her as an overweight teacher and wife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Gaining almost 30 kilos for her role, it definitely wasn't easy for Bhumi to enact someone very different from the Mumbai girl that she is. But she did slay the role and has been one of Bollywood's favourite actresses for films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Her commendable acting skills and getting back in shape like a complete pro are the two things which have intrigued fans the most. The actress is a star on Instagram, with recently touching the mark of 1 million followers.
The journey towards fitness and good health is never ending. After gaining weight for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, it was imperative for Bhumi to get back in shape. A glamorous and fit body is one of the basic requirements in Bollywood. And while Bhumi successfully managed to lose weight and make a comeback in the hottest avatar, it is also important to maintain that weight and shape. To share her fitness and diet regime with her fans and also to inspire people with her fitness goals, Bhumi regularly shares her workout and diet regimes on Instagram in the form of posts or daily stories.
Bhumi Pednekar's fitness regime
Bhumi's fitness regime seems to be a healthy mix of cardio, weight training sessions and Pilates. From deadlifts to exercises on the stepper and hula-hooping, Bhumi includes a variety of exercises in her fitness regime under the assistance of trainer Neelam Motwane.
Hula-hooping on the other hand, is considered to be a full body workout which can help in burning a lot of calories in an hour. The exercise helps in strengthening the spine and improving its flexibility. It is one of the few exercises which is fun to do and leaves a hearty smile on your face. Additionally, it also helps in improving coordination between hand and eyes and motor skills.
Pilates on the reformer is an exercise which we have seen many Bollywood celebrities doing. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, many celebrities swear by the reformer, which requires a lot of concentration and core strength.
Bhumi Pednekar's diet regime
Bhumi's diet regime includes minimal carbs and a little cheat meal whenever she feels like indulging in her sweet tooth. The key to fitness and good health is having a healthy diet along with optimum exercise.
We aspire for more fitness and health goals from you, dearest Bhumi!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.