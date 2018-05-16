ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Want To Be Fit Like Bhumi Pednekar: Here's All You Need To Know About Her Diet And Fitness Regime

Want To Be Fit Like Bhumi Pednekar: Here's All You Need To Know About Her Diet And Fitness Regime

Bhumi Pednekar's commendable acting skills and getting back in shape like a complete pro are the two things which have intrigued fans the most. Know all about her fitness and diet regime right here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 16, 2018 01:26 IST
4-Min Read
Want To Be Fit Like Bhumi Pednekar: Here

Bhumi Pednekar's fitness regime includes a healthy mix of cardio and weight training

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bhumi Pednekar lost around 30 kgs after her first film
  2. She includes less carbs in her diet
  3. She swears by Pilates, cardio and weight training regularly

There are some weight loss icons in Bollywood and Bhumi Pednekar is definitely one of them! We first saw her as an overweight teacher and wife in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Gaining almost 30 kilos for her role, it definitely wasn't easy for Bhumi to enact someone very different from the Mumbai girl that she is. But she did slay the role and has been one of Bollywood's favourite actresses for films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Her commendable acting skills and getting back in shape like a complete pro are the two things which have intrigued fans the most. The actress is a star on Instagram, with recently touching the mark of 1 million followers.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Fans Some Fitspiration, Yet Again!

bhumi pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is seen doing deadlifts
Photo Credit: Instagram

The journey towards fitness and good health is never ending. After gaining weight for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, it was imperative for Bhumi to get back in shape. A glamorous and fit body is one of the basic requirements in Bollywood. And while Bhumi successfully managed to lose weight and make a comeback in the hottest avatar, it is also important to maintain that weight and shape. To share her fitness and diet regime with her fans and also to inspire people with her fitness goals, Bhumi regularly shares her workout and diet regimes on Instagram in the form of posts or daily stories.

Also read: Revealed: The Secret Behind Malaika's Perfect Curves At 44

bhumi pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar enjoys a Hula-hoop session
Photo Credit: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's fitness regime

Bhumi's fitness regime seems to be a healthy mix of cardio, weight training sessions and Pilates. From deadlifts to exercises on the stepper and hula-hooping, Bhumi includes a variety of exercises in her fitness regime under the assistance of trainer Neelam Motwane.

RELATED STORIES

This Is The Best Time To Exercise To Lose Weight

To get the best results from your workout regime, exercise at the right time. Check here.

On His 52nd Birthday, The Secret Behind SRK's Eight Packs Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan maintains his body by doing a minimum of 30 minutes of cardio, every day


Also read: Pooja Bedi's Fitness Mantra Decoded! Fad Diets And Deprivation May Not Be The Ideal Way To Keep Fit, She Says

 


 

Hula-hooping on the other hand, is considered to be a full body workout which can help in burning a lot of calories in an hour. The exercise helps in strengthening the spine and improving its flexibility. It is one of the few exercises which is fun to do and leaves a hearty smile on your face. Additionally, it also helps in improving coordination between hand and eyes and motor skills.

 

 
 

Pilates on the reformer is an exercise which we have seen many Bollywood celebrities doing. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, many celebrities swear by the reformer, which requires a lot of concentration and core strength.
 

bhumi pednekar

Bhumi indulges in cheating occasionally
Photo Credit: Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's diet regime

Bhumi's diet regime includes minimal carbs and a little cheat meal whenever she feels like indulging in her sweet tooth. The key to fitness and good health is having a healthy diet along with optimum exercise.

We aspire for more fitness and health goals from you, dearest Bhumi!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



Comments

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Natural Remedies For Keloids
Top Natural Remedies For Keloids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Experts Develop New Tool To Predict Eye, Hair And Skin Color

If You Thought That Extracurricular Activities Are Beneficial For Your Kids, This Might Come To You By Surprise!

Researchers In Japan Develop 'Pain-Free' Breast Cancer Detection Method

Gout Won't Increase Your Fracture Risk: Study

Blurred Vision May Indicate Retinal Disease

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
FOOD, DIET AND FITNESS
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS