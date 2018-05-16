Alia Bhatt Swears By Sugarcane Juice For Weight Loss. Here's All You Need To Know About This Summer Drink
Sugarcane juice can be considered as one of the perfect drinks for summer. Know all about Alia Bhatt's post-workout drink and how it helps in weight loss.
Alia Bhatt opts for sugarcane juice as her post workout drink
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sugarcane juice helps in weight loss if it is the only source of sugar
- It helps in detoxification of the liver
- Sugarcane juice is good for digestion
When it comes to fitness, one can definitely look upto Alia Bhatt. The actress often takes to Instagram to share her fitness regime, workout routines and her diet preferences. It wasn't a long time ago when she shared about sugarcane juice and how it is her post-workout drink. The delicious and flavoursome drink can be a perfect summer drink and might even help in weight loss. The drink has been supported by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who believes that sugarcane juice is very nutritious and in fact, healthy for the body.
We speak to Delhi-based diet coach Sapna Puri, who further elaborates on sugarcane juice and if the drink is really helpful for weight loss. "Sugarcane juice is good drink to be consumed in summer. It does help in weight loss as far as you are cutting down on any other sources of sugar from your diet. If you are including sugarcane juice in your diet, then that should be the only source of sugar. You should have no fruits or any other sugary items in your diet," she says.
Sapna says that sugarcane juice has hydrating properties and is thus a great drink to be consumed in summer. "Sugarcane juice is very good for the digestion process and is also good for the liver as it helps in its detoxification very quickly. However, if you are quite overweight, then it will not be a good idea to rely on sugarcane juice for weight loss," she says.
But when it comes to weight loss, is there a specific time when sugarcane juice should be consumed? "Sugarcane juice is rich in various minerals and antioxidants. People who are looking forward to weight loss must prefer to have sugarcane juice in the morning. Also, people on a weight loss regime can have 1 cup or 200 ml of sugarcane juice. If you have more than that, you will simply increase your consumption of sugarcane juice. One should not overdo consumption of sugarcane juice. It is a complete source of many essential nutrients," says Sapna.
When consumed in the aforementioned pattern, sugarcane juice can help in weight loss.
Summer is the time when the body keeps getting dehydrated because of excessive sweat. It can be helpful to have refreshing cooling summer drinks options which can help in weight loss as well as maintain hydration levels.
Drinks like chaas or buttermilk, nimbu paani or lemon water and coconut water are also very helpful cooling drinks for summer. "Coconut water is good for summer as it can help in maintaining hydration levels. For weight loss, nimbu pani is a good option. Also, you can opt for making cool green tea, which is simply a colder version of green tea. Add slice or lime or mint leaves to it and the drink will really help in weight loss during summer," says Sapna.
You can have iced green tea around 2-3 times in a day. You can drink nimbu pani with warm water in the morning if you feel that you haven't cleared your stomach. "Whether hot or cold, nimbu pani is something you can have 2-3 times in a day. You can experiment with lemon water by adding a little bit of honey to it. It is further going to help in weight loss. Also, you must have nimbu pani first thing in the morning if you want to lose weight," concludes Sapna.
(Sapna Puri is a Delhi-based diet coach)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.