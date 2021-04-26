ASK OUR EXPERTS

Fix Your Posture With This Workout Guide By Yasmin Karachiwala

The celebrity fitness trainer shared a three-step guide for those with a winged scapula. Try this workout routine at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Apr 26, 2021 11:04 IST
4-Min Read
Fix Your Posture With This Workout Guide By Yasmin Karachiwala

Poor posture is linked with several health issues other than neck and shoulder pain

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exercise can help you fix posture
  2. Poor posture can trigger digestive issues
  3. Siting for too long can affect your back, neck and shoulder

From improving pain to confidence levels, a good posture has more impact than we realise. However, it often happens that we lose our posture to injury, muscle dysfunction or activities that make us stoop or bring our shoulders forward. In most cases, however, it is not too late to fix it. Yasmin Karachiwala, in her latest Instagram post, has offered a ray of hope to those struggling with a winged scapula - a painful condition in which one or both shoulder blades abnormally protrude from the back. In her latest Instagram Reels, the celebrity fitness trainer demonstrated simple exercises to rectify the condition.

The detailed caption read, "The Scapula, also known as the shoulder blade is the largest bone of the shoulder that has the most number of muscles attached to it. These muscles are responsible for stabilising the shoulder joint and providing arm movement. When these muscles are too weak or paralysed, an individual's ability to stabilise the shoulder/scapula is limited and this may cause a Winged Shoulder Blade/Winged Scapula".

Her three-step online tutorial can be easily followed at home. The exercises include:


Sternum Drop against Wall (10 reps)

This can be done against a wall. You have to retract and protract the shoulder blades, as shown by the fitness coach.

Range of Motion (10 reps)

The next step in this workout involves the use of a resistance band. In case it is not available, you can use a towel.

All 4's Hover Hold (20 seconds)

In this step, you have to get down on all fours and then lift the knees without changing the position of the back. You have to hold the position for 20 seconds.

Also read: Here's Your Guide To Maintaining Good Posture; Know Some Tips To Combat The Side Effects Of Prolonged Sitting

Previously, Yasmin had uploaded a workout guide for those going through menopause. The five steps are simple and doable at home.

Also read: Poor Posture? Try This 15-Minute Posture Workout By Kayla Itsines

She also shared a series of videos dedicated to the current trend of 'Summer Body challenge.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

